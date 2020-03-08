Missing for month, man found dead in Drew County creek

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

A 26-year-old man who was reported missing in February was found dead Saturday morning in a Drew County creek, authorities said.

The body, identified as that of Marquis Martin, was found in the creek just outside Wilmar, according to a news release from the Drew County sheriff's office.

A coroner pronounced the man dead about 9:40 a.m. Saturday. The body is being sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock.

Martin, last seen alive on Feb. 9 at a gas station in Monticello, was reported missing Feb. 11 when he didn't show up for work, the release states.

The investigation into Martin's death is ongoing, the release said.

SundayMonday on 03/08/2020