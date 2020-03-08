Missouri misdeeds

Warning: Here's an account of gross political injustice likely to propel your disgust level as high as it has mine.

If common-sense adults need proof of how a capable, patriotic GOP governor and his family can be dragged through hell and hounded from office by bogus allegations concocted by unscrupulous leftists and even some within his own party only to be fully exonerated, meet former Navy SEAL, Rhodes scholar and ex-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

As Bernard Kerik of Newsmax recently wrote about this shameful episode in Missouri history, the 45-year-old Greitens finally was exonerated after a political witch hunt.

"Greitens was attacked because ... he was an outsider who represented a threat to liberals nationally, and to politics as usual," Kerik wrote. "Grei-tens is an American Hero: Bronze Star, Purple Heart, four deployments in the global war on terrorism. He is a great leader: named by Fortune Magazine as one of the 50 greatest leaders in the world for his innovative, groundbreaking work with veterans."

Kerik described Greitens as an unapologetic conservative who is pro-police, veterans, jobs and freedom, and who took on the establishment "by banning lobbyist gifts, defeating a pay raise for politicians and killing a corrupt tax credit program which stole from the people and lined the pockets of insiders."

Greitens resigned in 2018 facing criminal charges (dropped immediately after his resignation and since proven false) after earning him a raft of enemies largely for doing good things for his state, Kerik wrote. He fired bureaucrats who failed veterans and canceled politicians' vacations to bring them back to work, and "was the most unapologetic pro-police governor in the country."

Kerik wrote, "A prosecutor, who was once helped by a Super PAC partially funded by George Soros, charged him for crimes with no evidence. A committee of politicians--led by his political enemies--held secret hearings, did not allow Greitens to even have lawyers present, and made a series of false and defamatory accusations in the press. A 'journalist' made cash payments totaling at least $120,000 to people who made false accusations against Greitens. Other liberal journalists piled on, lied to 'witnesses,' and repeated a wild series of false, defamatory, and now disproven accusations. This was a coordinated attack. Liberals nationally feared Greitens."

Greitens ultimately chose to resign, saying it was for the best and a necessary decision for his family's sake. He also maintained, as he had from the beginning, that he was innocent.

Now he's officially been vindicated. The female prosecutor in St. Louis is under criminal investigation for what she did to Greitens. That prosecutor's lead investigator has been indicted on seven felony counts alleging lying under oath and evidence tampering in manufacturing the false case against Greitens.

The Missouri Ethics Commission concluded the exhaustive 20-month investigation and issued an order that said that, while the former governor had unknowingly received two campaign donations in the form of in-kind contributions that were incorrectly attributed in filings and which Greitens agreed to amend and pay a fine, commissioners found no evidence of wrongdoing by him.

"In an unprecedented move," Kerik wrote, "that commission included a clause in their order that Greitens and others reserved all criminal and civil remedies to go after the people who made false accusations."

Moreover, a resolution was introduced in the state's House of Representatives asking U.S. Attorney General William Barr and federal law enforcement to investigate the so-called journalist and those behind him who reportedly provided $120,000 to people who made false accusations. Good for those legislators.

Kerik wrote that while a few in Missouri's media have worked to finally set the record straight, many remain obsessed with Greitens. "In some kind of 'Mighty-Missouri Greitens-Derangement Syndrome,' members of the Missouri media have resorted to calling him names and publishing imaginary conversations."

While it's good Greitens was exonerated, the people of Missouri nonetheless lost their dedicated governor who was actually "leading" that neighboring state despite the sustained political resistance while avoiding typical, self-serving, good-ol'-boy politics.

Kerik certainly held no punches as he concluded: "Let the word go forth as a warning to all patriotic Americans: This is what the left, political insiders, and some members of the fake news media will do: They will commit crimes to drive conservative outsiders from office. The proof is in Missouri, but the fight has to be won across the country."

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet (including political opponents) exactly like you want them to treat you.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.

