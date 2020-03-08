Mountain View sprints to fast start, hangs on

CHARLESTON -- Casey Scribner couldn't have asked for a better start from Mountain View's girls Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Yellowjackets had five players with at least one basket before Charleston scored, and the defending state champions went from there to set their third consecutive appearance in the Class 3A state championship game with a 67-58 victory over the host team in the Tiger Center.

"It's just a testament to these girls," Scribner said. "They work their tails off, they're a good group of kids, and they know how to win. They kind of waited until the postseason to start playing, and I'm thankful they did."

Chaelann Vickers had two free throws and a basket during the first four minutes, and Josie Story became the fifth Mountain View player to score as her three-pointer gave the Lady Yellowjackets (27-5) a 13-0 cushion. Charleston (29-4) didn't score until 90 seconds later on Gracie Koch's three-pointer, and the Lady Tigers didn't score again in the first quarter.

It allowed Mountain View to own a 17-3 lead at that point, and it could have been worse as a 65-foot heave that hit nothing but net was ruled after the buzzer and disallowed.

"Fortunately, we just make it hard for them to shoot," Scribner said. "They can really shoot the three, and we just try to make it as difficult as possible. Fortunately, for the last two times they really haven't shot it that well."

Baylee King had the hot hand for Charleston in the fourth quarter. She scored 17 points over the final eight minutes, including four three-pointers, and pulled Charleston within the final margin.

Storey and Emry Johnson each had 16 points for Mountain View while Vickers added 13 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists. King led Charleston with six three-pointers and 25 points.

Valley Springs 46, Mayflower 43

Mayflower was held scoreless in the final two minutes of the game, and Valley Springs took advantage pulling away in the final moments Saturday at the Tiger Center.

Valley Springs (33-7) and its balanced offense was led by Maura Moore, who had 12. Whitney Coffelt added 11 points and Cyley Patrick chipped in 10 for the Lady Tigers.

Mayflower (24-10) got a game-high 15 points from Jenna McMillen. Kamiah Turner had 13 points as well for the Lady Eagles.

