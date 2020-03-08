Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's This Week -- Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders; Housing Secretary Ben Carson. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's Meet the Press -- Sanders; Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institutes of Health's infectious diseases chief; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' Face the Nation -- Surgeon General Jerome Adams; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's State of the Union -- Sanders; Adams. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday -- Sanders; Fauci; Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

