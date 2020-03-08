Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Julie Horn, 31, of 4572 Silent Grove Road in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with possession with purpose to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine. Horn was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Lisa Marie Lyons, 30, 0f 214 N. Eighth St. in Stilwell, Okla., was arrested Friday in connection with forgery. Lyons was being held Saturday in the Benton County Jail on a $20,000 surety bond.

• Damani Nantambu George, 22, of 1309 W. Olrich St. in Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection with possession with purpose to deliver a Schedule IV, V controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine and possession with purpose to deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance. George was being held Saturday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Justin Mark Inman, 34, of 110 Foxglove Lane in Bentonville was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battery and domestic assault. Inman was being held Saturday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Martin Platero, 18, of 1501 W. Poplar St. in Rogers was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated robbery, a terrorist act and the unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle. Platero was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

• Brittany Shantell King, 29, of 1437 Sligo St. in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with theft by receiving. King was being held Saturday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

NW News on 03/08/2020