NOTABLE ARKANSANS

He was born in 1917 in Benton. At the beginning of World War II, he enlisted in the Army, where he trained as a bombardier on the B-17 bomber. In 1943, while on a mission over Germany, his plane was hit by a bomb, dropped from a higher-flying B-17. He and two other crew members were able to bail out but were captured. While imprisoned in the notorious camp Stalag Luft III in Sagan, Germany, he began to keep a secret detailed record -- captured in four ledgers -- of 2,194 prisoners of war, their names, personal information, and injuries they sustained in the camps, hiding them in walls and under the floor. When the prisoners were force-marched to Stalag 7A in Moosburg, he carried the ledgers with him, hidden in his food pouch.

After being liberated, he returned home, where he -- as did many veterans -- chose to put his memories of the war behind him and put the ledgers away. He graduated from the University of Arkansas School of Law, became a lawyer and served in the Arkansas Legislature from 1951 to 1953.

After his death in 1994, the ledgers were discovered in a long-forgotten footlocker and published posthumously, providing many families with previously unknown stories about the bravery of their loved ones. His detailed accounts provided proof of injury needed for the awarding of 14 Purple Hearts.

Who was this secret war historian from Saline County?

Style on 03/08/2020