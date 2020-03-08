Who was this secret war historian from Saline County?
Ewell Ross McCright
(Democrat-Gazette file photo)
Style on 03/08/2020
Print Headline: Notable Arkansans--Answer
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.