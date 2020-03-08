Tyrrell Hatton, of England, celebrates after sinking a putt for birdie on the 18th green to take the lead during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

AUTO RACING

Jones claims Xfinity race

Brandon Jones passed Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota teammate Kyle Busch with 20 laps remaining and pulled away Saturday at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz., for his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory. Rookie Harrison Burton finished second and Busch was third, giving Joe Gibbs Racing the top three finishers. Burton has finished in the top 10 in all four races this season, winning last week at Fontana. Brad Keselowski was fourth in a Team Penske Ford. Justin Haley's Chevrolet was fifth. Busch started on the pole and led a race-high 78 laps on the mile oval. But the 23-year-old Jones gained momentum on a 47-lap green-flag stretch that ended the race, passing Busch was relative ease.

GOLF

Els fires a 64 to lead Hoag

Ernie Els took the second-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' Hoag Classic on Saturday, eagling the par-5 15th and birdieing the final two holes for a 7-under 64. Making his third senior start, the 50-year-old Hall of Famer from South Africa rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 14th with the strong finish to reach 12-under 130 at Newport Beach Country Club. Els lost a playoff to Miguel Angel Jimenez in his debut in the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Hawaii, then tied for 34th last week in the Cologuard Classic in Arizona. He eagled the 15th for the second consecutive day. Defending Charles Schwab Cup champion Scott McCarron and Monday qualifier David Morland IV of Canada were a stroke back. McCarron had a 68, and Morland followed his opening 61 with a 70. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) remains in contention, firing a 1-under par 69. He is two strokes back and tied for fourth. Glen Day (Little Rock) shot a 5-under 65 and is five shots behind Els. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 2-over 72 and is 13 shots behind Els.

Players struggle at Bay Hill

Tyrrell Hatton ended the most brutal day at Bay Hill in 37 years with a 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole, and he thrust his arm in the air without really knowing why. Hatton ended the day with a hard-earned round of 1-over 73 and a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Marc Leishman in the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Fla. Hatton was at 6-under 210, the highest 54-hole score to lead at Bay Hill since Ben Crenshaw in 1993. No one broke 70. Only one player broke par. That was Max Homa, who finished an hour before the leaders started. Brooks Koepka had an 81, the highest score of his PGA Tour career. McIlroy was happy with his run of 13 straight pars, delighted to make his first birdie on the par-5 16th and not terribly bothered by a bogey on the final hole for a 73. Leishman has rarely been more thrilled with a round at even par -- two bogeys, two birdies, 14 pars.

BASKETBALL

Atkinson out as Nets coach

Kenny Atkinson won't have the chance to coach Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together in Brooklyn. The Nets surprisingly split with their coach Saturday, even as they remain on track for a second consecutive playoff berth. The morning after Atkinson guided the Nets to a 139-120 rout of San Antonio, the Nets announced the decision to part with the fourth-year coach. Jacque Vaughn will serve as coach for the rest of the season. The Nets are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Atkinson was 118-190 in 31/2 seasons of his first NBA head coaching job.

Pacers' PG out with hip injury

Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon will be out indefinitely with a torn left hip muscle, the team announced Saturday. He is listed as week to week. Brogdon left Wednesday's game at Milwaukee with a sore left hip, did not return and missed Friday's game at Chicago. It's yet another blow to the Pacers, who played without Doug McDermott (sore right big toe) on Friday and already have lost Jeremy Lamb with season-ending injuries to his left knee. Two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo also has missed four of the Pacers' last six games with lower back and right knee ailments.

TENNIS

Andreescu out for Indian Wells

Reigning U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada will not defend her title at the BNP Paribas Open because of a lingering left knee injury. Andreescu dropped out of the WTA Tour Premier Mandatory event on Saturday, four days before the main draw begins. She hasn't played a competitive match since suffering the injury in late October in China. The 19-year-old Ontario native has not revealed the exact nature of the injury.

Kenin advances in Lyon

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin withstood a strong challenge from Alison van Uytvanck to win 7-6 (5), 6-7 (2), 7-6 (2) and reach the Lyon Open final on Saturday. The top-seeded American, who trailed 2-0 in the deciding tiebreaker, faces unseeded Anna-Lena Friedsam in today's final. The German player upset seventh-seeded Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. The 21-year-old Kenin, who is ranked fifth and who won her first major earlier this year, goes for her fifth career title. Friedsam has never won a singles title, and has won one in doubles. Kenin was broken when serving for the first set by the big-serving Belgian, seeded fifth, who had 22 aces in a tight match where each player dropped their serve three times.

