Police in LR investigating after deaths of man, woman

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:57 a.m.

Little Rock police were investigating Saturday the deaths of two people on Carter Lane in west Little Rock, a spokesman said.

Officers were dispatched just before 11 p.m. Friday to 4212 Carter Lane after receiving complaints about gunfire and people being shot, said Eric Barnes, a Little Rock police spokesman.

Officers found two people lying near the porch of the residence. Craig Goodman, 65, was dead and Suzanne McCarty, 57, was wounded, according to a Saturday news release from Little Rock Police Department.

McCarty later died from her injuries at a Baptist Health hospital, the release said.

Witnesses reported seeing McCarty flee from her house at 4218 Carter Lane with Goodman chasing and shooting at her, according to the release.

Goodman then shot himself, the release said.

Both bodies have been sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy. The investigation is ongoing, the release said.

Police in LR investigating after deaths of man, woman

