'The Hospice Doctor's Widow: A Journal' is a raw memoir of love, death

Few words strike more fear and apprehension in the hearts of many of us than one five-letter word: death.

Yet, as many spiritual teachers, medical professionals and philosophers have said and written, unless we face it, we may never truly live and fully appreciate life.

One of the many strengths of Jennifer O'Brien's new book, The Hospice Doctor's Widow: A Journal (Et Alia, $32.95) is its raw, direct prose, which tells the story about O'Brien and her husband, Dr. Robert Lehmberg, a palliative care physician who taught at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, and their journey to his death.

This 80-page, full-color meditative work is also a memoir. It's not a self-help book, but it just might be of help because of the power of lived-through-it experiences laid bare.

Using passages from their emails, journals, notes and more, O'Brien reveals beauty and a renewed depth in their love for each other in the midst of a very dark place. While O'Brien's experience is central, Lehmberg's voice is clearly, poignantly present.

Caregiving can bring out the best, and, as O'Brien also shows, sometimes the not-so-best in us, as she struggles to provide loving support. She voices thoughts that often feel torn from our own memory, thoughts of almost unspeakable tenderness and intimacy, along with those born of exhaustion and frustration. What we may have thought, she has written.

Before his illness, Lehmberg also saw patients as a palliative care physician and helped them understand that they were living on what he called "precious time."

A page from Jennifer O’Brien’s "The Hospice Doctor’s Widow: A Journal." (Courtesy of Jennifer O’Brien)

Precious time, O'Brien writes, "is when you say what you need to say and don't say what you will later regret."

"Now it is us," she writes after learning there was no hope for his recovery. "We are into Precious Time. He is going to die of this disease and I will go on and have to live with how I handled our Precious Time."

But amid the struggle and sadness is a love story, one told with sweetness and tenderness.

"We are becoming closer and closer and it feels so good," she writes. "I can't pull away ... I want to know that I loved him thoroughly. That's my goal from now until he is gone."

Even something as mundane as morning coffee almost becomes sacramental.

Lehmberg made her coffee every morning.

"It was the love he put into it that made me crave the coffee," she writes. "I don't want coffee that isn't made with his love."

The widow's journey has been a subject for many writers, notably Joan Didion with The Year of Magical Thinking and Joyce Carol Oates' A Widow's Story: A Memoir.

Author Jennifer O’Brien (Courtesy of Jennifer O’Brien/photo by Lori Sparkman)

What makes O'Brien's different is its format of short written passages and art that is meaningful and compact, thoughtful and immediate. She also shares tips and ideas to help make things easier in taking care of final plans, such as using the words "Would you like me to ..." rather than saying "We/you should ..." Some very practical matters: Have an advance directive and health care power of attorney, putting automobiles and property in the surviving spouse's name, sell and give away possessions that are not needed and many more.

Though the specifics differ, from my own experience as a recent widower, The Hospice Doctor's Widow: A Journal rings true. It lays out raw truths; it illuminates an emotional landscape that knows no gender. This is a book of power, practicality and great beauty. We feel O'Brien's longing, her finely etched memories and her hopeful conclusion.

As O'Brien writes in the inscriptions at her book signings, "the miracle is peace."

Style on 03/08/2020