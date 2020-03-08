Sections
Rick Lee's Oaklawn Picks and Analysis

Today at 3:30 a.m.

LEE'S LOCK Good Scout in the sixth

BEST BET Perfect Happiness in the eighth

LONG SHOT Feeling It in the second

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 4-10 (40%)

MEET 85-239 (35.6%)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $42,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $40,000

AGGRESIVITY*** has finished second in three consecutive sprint races, and the Steve Asmussen trainee has consistently earned the field's fastest Beyer figures. WHITE WOLF shows a series of encouraging workouts leading up to his career debut, and trainer Brad Cox excels with young horses. FUDGE TOUGH raced competitively as a front-running route runner in 2019, and he is dropping into a maiden-claiming race for the first time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Agressivity;Santana;Asmussen;2-1

3 White Wolf;FDe La Cruz;Cox;3-1

2 Fudge Tough;Talamo;Zito;8-1

4 Kasilof;Garcia;Sharp;4-1

1 Harlequin;Rocco;Sadler;9-2

6 Litany;Hill;Hartman;8-1

5 Johnny Tiznow;Felix;Mason;10-1

2 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $16,000

FEELING IT** was a clear maiden winner last summer at Saratoga, and he is dropping to the lowest price of his career after contesting a fast pace. SCORING has raced well at a higher class level, and he figures to be closer to the early lead for winning connections. HIS GIANT holds a slight Beyer figure advantage, and he has enough speed to be in good position turning into the stretch.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Feeling It;Mojica;Lukas;4-1

6 Scoring;Vazquez;O'Neill;5-2

7 His Giant;Talamo;Amoss;7-2

8 Admiral Brown;Eramia;Broberg;7-2

5 Scooter's Boy;Elliott;Milligan;10-1

3 Dubnation;Harr;Martin;6-1

1 Seek N Justice;FDe La Cruz;Litfin;15-1

4 T C's Image;Loveberry;Creighton;15-1

3 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

LIL RESPECT** was beaten only a neck at a higher claiming price two races back, but she was badly overmatched in her first start for current connections. ARKYARKYARKY was forwardly placed in an encouraging fourth-place debut, and typical second-out improvement will make her a contender. NIGHT'S MAGIC raced competitively in bottom-level maiden races at Remington, and she returns fresh with competitive Beyer figures.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Lil Respect;Elliott;Milligan;7-2

5 Arkyarkyarky;Eramia;Johnson;4-1

9 Night's Magic;Wales;Loy;8-1

7 Starvana;Birzer;Anderson;9-2

11 Little Slew;Quinonez;Von Hemel;6-1

8 Luckily;Felix;Smith;15-1

6 Animator;Hill;Anderson;12-1

2 Lil H;FDe La Cruz;Puhl;8-1

1 Dede's Trick;Bailey;Frazee;15-1

3 You Can Include Me;Lara;Jackson;15-1

4 Her Gold Mine;Harr;Thomas;20-1

12 Foxy Box;Roman;Smith;20-1

4 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $16,000

JAPEDO** crossed the wire first in two of four races last season at Oaklawn, and he is dropping to a proper level after an even effort in his fist race after a lengthy vacation. RUSTY CAGE is an exceptionally quick sprinter who finished third in the 2019 Rainbow, and he is running for a tag for the first time after a deceptively good return to the races. IRISH OAK finished eighth in his return from a 15-month layoff. He is dropping in class and has competitive Beyer figures.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Japedo;Eramia;Johnson;9-2

1a Rusty Cage;Loveberry;Witt;6-1

9 Irish Oak;Rocco;VanMeter;5-2

11 Drexel;Santana;Moquett;3-1

6 P C Suspect;Canchari;Martin;20-1

2 Ordained Cat;WDe La Cruz;Martin;8-1

8 Smellin Candy;Thompson;Hornsby;20-1

5 Call Me Derby;Elliott;Morse;12-1

7 Moon Dog Spot;Lara;Cates;15-1

1 Shoal Bay;Loveberry;Witt;6-1

10 The Dark Jewel;FDe La Cruz;Martin;12-1

4 Candy's Little Tip;Harr;Roberts;30-1

5 Purse $23,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

KAPELLMEISTER** has finished no worse than second in his last three races. He had a sharp recent work and picks up a leading rider. UNION SALUTE is dropping in price after a win and runner-up finish at Delta, and he has raced effectively around 1-mile ovals as well. CANADIAN GAME proved stubborn on the lead to defeat conditioned-claimers at Santa Anita, and he has the speed and class to repeat.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Kapellmeister;Cohen;McKnight;7-2

7 Union Salute;Richard;Diodoro;3-1

5 Canadian Game;Garcia;Lerner;5-1

11 Mucho Macho Dan;Mojica;Diodoro;6-1

10 Riker;Vazquez;Villafranco;9-2

3 Esposito;WDe La Cruz;Martin;10-1

1 Plumbago;Bailey;Williams;15-1

9 Switheral;Felix;Haran;15-1

4 Cool Catomine;FDe La Cruz;Martin;20-1

6 D'urban Park;Loveberry;Martin;20-1

8 Get the Bling;Roman;Durham;20-1

1a City All Star;Wales;Williams;15-1

6 Purse $23,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

GOOD SCOUT**** was beaten less than 2 lengths in a $50K maiden race. He is taking a steep drop in price and figures to get a good tracking trip. MAJESTIC DAY had to overcome early traffic trouble in a clear second-place finish, and the beaten post-time favorite is making his third start after a five-month layoff. MOOSE GOT EVEN was a fast-closing second in his return from a freshening, and a contested pace may make him difficult to beat.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Good Scout;Talamo;Lukas;8-5

4 Majestic Day;Felix;Mason;7-2

9 Moose Got Even;Hill;Shorter;3-1

1 Empty Nestr;FDe La Cruz;Compton;8-1

3 Selleck;Loveberry;Petalino;12-1

8 No Problemo;Birzer;Anderson;10-1

2 Freightrainfreeman;Bailey;Hewitt;20-1

5 Gaspergou;Eramia;Martin;20-1

6 Gone Dancing;Harr;Fires;15-1

7 Purse $29,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

WICKETS WAY** is unbeaten in three races since being claimed by trainer Chris Richard, including a clear allowance victory Feb. 15 at Delta. CARLOS SIXES won a fast conditioned-claiming race in game fashion, and the 6-year-old is competitive on every kind of surface. MILLWOOD was a disappointing fourth, after consecutive wins, as a beaten post-time favorite. He drew a favorable post and is dangerous if he rebounds.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Wickets Way;Vazquez;Richard;3-1

5 Carlos Sixes;Eramia;Broberg;4-1

1 Millwood;Cannon;Hawley;6-1

7 Dangerfield;Garcia;Hollendorfer;9-2

8 Italian Charm;Santana;Cox;9-2

4 Chicory Blue;Birzer;Petalino;5-1

2 Gospel Abe;Loveberry;Villafranco;15-1

3 Herbie;Baze;Ortiz;20-1

9 Kentucky Allstar;Lara;Matthews;20-1

8 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, allowance

PERFECT HAPPINESS*** set a strong pace and kept on running in an 8-length maiden victory, and she is back at her best distance after setting a suicidal pace in a two-turn race. MY ITALIAN RABBI won a pair of restricted stakes as a juvenile in New York, and she may be stronger and faster as a 3-year-old. LEXI ON THE MOVE was a clear career debut winner for leading connections, and she appears talented enough to contend in her first race against winners.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Perfect Happiness;Harr;Jones;3-1

4 My Italian Rabbi;Mojica;Engelhart;4-1

6 Lexi On the Move;Cohen;Diodoro;9-2

2 Jade d'Oro;Santana;Asmussen;5-1

1 Sassy Seneca;Canchari;Robertson;5-2

7 Henny Fly;WDe La Cruz;Von Hemel;6-1

3 Moorac;Garcia;DiVito;20-1

9 Purse $51,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $75,000

INSTIGATED*** lost a late lead in a clear second-place finish Feb. 16, and notice the third-place finisher came back to post a fast maiden victory. COLD SMOKE has recorded second-place sprint finishes at Fair Grounds and Keeneland, and he is a threat to wire this field if he can go this far. MY NAME IS PHRED had to overcome a slow start in a late-running third-place sprint finish, and he drew an advantageous two-turn post position.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Instigated;Elliott;Gladd;7-2

11 Cold Smoke;Talamo;Cox;9-2

1 My Name Is Phred;Rocco;Morse;8-1

5 Front Man;Eramia;Peitz;6-1

3 Ahsad;Cannon;Peitz;8-1

10 No Bad Days;FDe La Cruz;Zito;10-1

7 Divine Miracle;Garcia;Sharp;10-1

9 Great Faces;Quinonez;Von Hemel;12-1

12 Descent;Santana;Asmussen;8-1

13 Instafamous;Santana;Asmussen;12-1

4 Tonaltalitarian;WDe La Cruz;Von Hemel;12-1

2 Astrologer;Mojica;Sadler;15-1

8 Witherspoon;Borel;VanMeter;20-1

Exotic possibilities

The first race starts a daily double, and I like White Wolf and Agressivity in the first. The second race choices are Feeling It and Scoring. The late Pick-4 starts in the sixth, and Good Scout has the look of a single. The seventh race has three or four contenders, and I like my top two selections in the eighth. A full field comes together in the ninth, and my top three selections seem like enough to cover the race.

Sports on 03/08/2020

Print Headline: Rick Lee's Oaklawn Picks and Analysis

