MEN'S BASKETBALL

Henderson advances to GAC title game

Mike Fofana and Chris Parker each hit two free-throw attempts in the final :18 and Henderson State University defeated Southeastern Oklahoma 76-73 in the semifinals of the Great American Conference Tournament in Bartlesville, Okla.

HSU, which scored 20 of the game's final 29 points, will play Oklahoma Baptist (22-8) in today's championship game at 1 p.m.

Fofana's free throws with 18 seconds left gave the Reddies (22-8) a 74-73 advantage. Parker's free throws came with :01 showing and after he rebounded a missed Southeastern Oklahoma three-pointer.

Parker led HSU with 19 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Rel Johnson added 17 points, Raekwon Rogers 14 points and Fofana 13 points.

Southeastern Oklahoma (24-8) led 37-33 at the half.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Reddies eliminated in overtime

Kamryn Cantwell hit a layup with :50 seconds left in overtime giving Southeastern Oklahoma the lead for good in an 87-84 victory over Henderson State University in Saturday's semifinals of the Great American Conference Tournament in Bartlesville, Okla.

Henderson (20-10) had taken an 84-83 lead on a Hailey Estes free throw with 1:41 left, but Southeastern Oklahoma (21-7) scored the game's final four points.

Pink Jones led the Reddies with 23 points while adding nine rebounds. Estes added 11 points while grabbing a game-high 15 rebounds. Blu Jones scored 13 points.

Cantwell finished with 30 points.

Lyon's fast start rips William Woods

Lyon College scored the first 18 points on its way to a 71-45 victory over William Woods in the American Midwest Conference Tournament in Batesville.

Lyon (29-2) will host No. 2 seed Freed-Hardeman on Tuesday night in the championship game of the AMC Tournament.

Liz Henderson led the Scots with 24 points while Jade Giron scored a career-high 19 points.

BASEBALL

Southern Miss downs UALR

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock managed only five hits in a 4-1 loss to Southern Miss in Hattiesburg, Miss., Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles (11-3) broke a 1-1 tie with a three-run sixth inning, which was highlighted by two unearned runs.

Luke Wallner (0-1), the third of five UALR pitchers, took the loss. The Trojans (8-8) had only one extra-base hit, a double by Tim Dixon.

Five-run third aids Arkansas State

Tyler Duncan tripled and drove in two runs as Arkansas State defeated Gardner-Webb 8-3 at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

Arkansas State (6-8) overcame a 3-0 deficit by scoring a single run in the second and five runs in the third. Zach Jackson (3-1) struck out five in five innings to pick up the victory. Zech Jarrard struck out six in four innings and notched his first save of the season.

Isaac Campbell (0-1) took the loss for Gardner-Webb (8-6).

UAPB slips by Prairie View A&M

Antoine Luster struck out pinch hitter Xavier Jefferson with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff held on for a 6-5 victory over Prairie View A&M Saturday afternoon in Pine Bluff.

Kacey Higgins doubled and drove in two runs for the Lions (5-10, 2-3 Southwestern Athletic). Jarficur Parker doubled and tripled for UAPB. Winning pitcher Joel Barker struck out five and allowed seven hits.

Tyler Gordon had two hits for Prairie View A&M (3-13, 1-4).

SAU splits with Southwestern Oklahoma

Home runs from Brett McGee, Ty Manning and Josh Walker helped Southern Arkansas University take a 13-2 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma Saturday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader in Weatherford, Okla.

The Muleriders (18-4, 8-4 Great American Conference) dropped the second game 8-2. Southwestern Oklahoma is now 10-7 and 7-5).

Hunter Brantley (4-1) struck out four in eight innings for the victory in the first game. SAU compiled 16 hits, including a 4-for-4 effort from Manning. Walker had three hits and drove in five runs.

In other GAC games Saturday, Southeastern Oklahoma won 5-4 in 11 innings over Harding University in the first game. The Bisons (17-6, 8-4) won the second game 3-1 when Ty Hoecker (3-1) and Yakel Ryder combined on a three-hitter. Luke Van Dover hit a home run for Harding. Southeastern Oklahoma is now 11-11, 4-8. ... Evan Halfey drove in four runs and Trace Maddus had three RBI as Arkansas Tech University (9-12) defeated East Central (Oklahoma) 12-10 in the second game of a doubleheader. East Central (8-14) won the first game, 8-3, despite a home run from Wonder Boys' outfielder Garrett Crews.

SOFTBALL

Arkansas falls at Alabama

Arkansas was held to four hits in a 10-2 loss at Alabama on Saturday afternoon.

Alabama (13-8, 1-1 SEC) shook off a 2-0 deficit by collecting 12 hits in the six-inning contest. Crimson Tide pitcher Lexi Kilfoyi (5-4) struck out six in a complete-game victory.

Braxton Burnside had a hit for Arkansas (17-5, 1-1) to extend her hitting streak to nine games. Freshman pitcher Jenna Bloom (3-2) was tagged for five hits and five earned runs.

UCA completes sweep of Incarnate Word

Lauren Brooks went 2 for 2 with 3 RBI as the University of Central Arkansas completed a three-game sweep of Incarnate Word with a 9-1 victory Saturday in Conway.

Kayla Beaver (6-1) struck out four in four innings. Reagan Sperling also had two hits for UCA (16-9, 3-0 Southland). Incarnate Word (8-15, 0-3) picked up two of its six hits from Kendall McGary.

LACROSSE

Hendrix falls to Centre

Trailing 3-2, Centre College college scored 16 of the next 17 goals to defeat Hendrix College in Southern Athletic Association Conference play at Warrior Field in Conway.

Alison Watanabe scored three goals for Hendrix.

WOMEN'S BOWLING

ASU in third at Music City

Arkansas State remains in the third place at the Music City Classic in Smyrna, Tenn., Saturday afternoon.

Julian Huren has knocked down 1,161 pins for an impressive 232.20 average. Emma Stull has a 202.4 average.

Sports on 03/08/2020