ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: 'Stomp' steps into Robinson; The Muses' 'Celtic Spring' is blooming

The percussionists of Stomp perform on diverse "instruments," which in the past have been everything including the kitchen sink, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. Tickets are $29-$74. Call (501) 244-8800 or visit Ticketmaster.com.

The Muses Creative Artistry Project brings its Celtic Spring performance to Jonesboro, Hot Springs Village, Hot Springs and Little Rock through March 16. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Celtic Spring

The Muses Creative Artistry Project celebrates Celtic Spring this week with traditional and contemporary Irish, Scottish and English ballads, folk songs, instrumentals and dance:

• 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Riceland Hall, Arkansas State University's Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro. Tickets: $35 and $25; $28 and $20 for senior citizens, students and ASU faculty and staff; $15 and $10 for ASU students with current ID. Call (870) 972-3471, (870) 972-2781 or (888) 278-3267 or visit AState.edu/tickets.

• 7 p.m. Friday, Woodlands Auditorium, 1101 DeSoto Blvd., Hot Springs Village. $35.

• 6 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. March 15, Muses Cultural Arts Center, 428 Orange St. Hot Springs. $35.

Call (501) 609-9811 or visit themusesproject.org.

• 7 p.m. March 16: Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road, Little Rock. Free, sponsored by Sharon Heflin and Legacy Termite & Pest Control. Call (501) 868-5848.

Brahms, Beethoven

ARmusica — pianist Julie Cheek and violinist Andrew Irvin, with cellist David Gerstein and violist Ryan Mooney — will perform the Piano Quartet No. 1 in g minor, op.25, by Johannes Brahms, 7 p.m. Tuesday in the sanctuary at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Mooney and Gerstein will also play the Duet for viola and cello in E-flat major "with two eyeglasses obbligato" by Ludwig von Beethoven. The concert is part of the church's Festival of the Senses series. Admission is free. A reception will follow in the parish hall. Call (501) 753-3578, email baxternan@aol.com or visit stlukeepiscopal.org.

Chamber concert

Arkansas Symphony Orchestra musicians play chamber works at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Hospital Lobby Gallery at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, 4301 W. Markham St., Little Rock, for the Dr. Ruth Marie Allen Concert Series. Principal clarinetist Kelly Johnson and the Quapaw String Quartet — Meredith Maddox Hicks and Charlotte Crosmer, violins; Timothy MacDuff, viola; and David Gerstein, cello — are playing the Clarinet Quintet in A major, K.581, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; Lyric Suite by William Grant Still; and, minus Crosmer, the third movement, "Polonaise," from the Quartet No. 1 for Clarinet and String Trio by Iwan Muller. Admission is free; parking is available for a fee in Parking Deck 1. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 1.

Run, Ann, run

Citing demand, Theatre-Squared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville, is extending the run of its production of Ann by Holland Taylor for an additional three weeks, through April 19. Sally Edmundson plays late Texas Gov. Ann Richards through March 29; Libby Villari (Friday Night Lights) replaces her April 1-19. Curtain times through March 22: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2-7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; for March 24-April 19, 8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. There are no performances this Tuesday or March 31; the will be no Saturday matinee March 18. Tickets are $17-$58. Call (479) 777-7477 or visit theatre2.org.

Contemporary quartet

ATLYS — Jinty McTavish and Sabrina Tabby, violins; Rita Andrade, viola; and Genevieve Tabby, cello — performs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Owen Center Auditorium at Arkansas State University-Beebe, 1102 W. College St., Beebe. The program, according to a quartet spokeswoman: "an enormously wide array of music from a plethora of different styles, ranging from top radio hits, to classic rock, to centuries-old folk music from around the globe, 95% of [which] was written exclusively for or by ATLYS." It's part of the university's 2019-20 Lecture-Concert Series. Tickets are $10, $5 for students under 18, senior citizens and military. Visit asub.ticketleap.com.

Saxophonist Joel Frahm joins the Ted Ludwig Trio for Jazz at the Joint, Monday at the Joint in North Little Rock.

Jazz at the Joint

Saxophonist Joel Frahm joins the Ted Ludwig Trio for Jazz at the Joint, 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Tickets are $30. Call (501) 425-1528, email steve@stevedavison.com or visit jazzatthejoint.org/joel-frahm.

Rogers auditions

Arkansas Public Theatre will hold auditions for Buyer & Cellar by Johnathan Tolins, 7 p.m. March 23 at the Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St., Rogers, based upon readings from the script. An audition packet, including audition times, scenes, character descriptions and a rehearsal schedule, is available for download at arkansaspublictheatre.org. Doors open at 6:30. Callbacks, if necessary, will take place March 24. The play contains adult language and content and is recommended for mature audiences. Production dates are May 1-3 and 7-9. Call (479) 631-8988 or email manager@arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Style on 03/08/2020