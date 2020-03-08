Texas O-lineman has Hogs at the top of list

— Offensive lineman Cole Carson has Arkansas No. 1 on his list after visiting Fayetteville on Saturday.

“I thought it was great,” Carson said. “I loved all the facilities and all the people and everything. I’m looking forward to coming down for an official visit this summer.”

Carson, 6-6, 285 pounds, of Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest, received his first SEC offer from Arkansas on Feb. 20. Auburn, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss soon followed. He has other offers from Southern Miss, Texas-San Antonio, Louisiana-Monroe and others.

He said the visit was better than he expected.

“It exceeded past what I was expecting,” Carson said. “It was just wonderful. The atmosphere. I can just tell the coaches are really into it. They really would like to see more of me and hear more of me.”

Carson is confident the coaching staff will make big things happen.

“Well, I think they’re a staff that knows what they’ll be doing and they’re looking forward to wining an SEC and a potential national championship,” he said.

“They said almost every school in the country is going to be wanting to offer me, but you have to know which one is going to fulfill what you want."

Being from Bogata, a town of just over 1,000 people, Carson was blown away by the visit.

“I like just coming down here and seeing it,” Carson said. “I don’t get out and see a whole of new stuff very often. This is just really neat.”

Carson, who plans to visit Louisiana-Monroe next weekend, was impressed with Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Brad Davis.

"Well, these are two guys really know what they’re doing,” he said. “They’re really into it. They know what they’re looking for when they’re looking at me and all the other prospects.”