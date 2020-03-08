Troopers: 2 dead after wrong-way crash on I-430 in Little Rock

Two men are dead after a Lexus driving the wrong direction on Interstate 430 in Little Rock early Saturday crashed head-on into another vehicle, troopers said.

Kentray Dukes, 31, of Little Rock was driving north in I-430’s southbound lanes at Colonel Glenn Road when the collision happened just before 4:45 a.m., according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. Dukes’ 2007 Lexus struck a 2016 Ford head-on, the report states.

Troopers said Dukes, as well as the driver of the Ford, 59-year-old Roger Chapman of Greenbrier, died as a result of the crash.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, according to authorities. The report didn't indicate what may have prompted Dukes to drive against traffic.

Preliminary figures indicate at least 81 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.