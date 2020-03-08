Utah State earns NCAA bid

San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher instructs his team against Utah State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Mountain West Conference men's tournament championship Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LAS VEGAS -- Sam Merrill scored 17 of his 27 points in the second half, including a contested three-pointer with 2.5 seconds left to lift Utah State to a 59-56 victory over No. 5 San Diego State in the Mountain West Tournament championship on Saturday.

The Aggies (26-8) rallied from a 16-point first-half deficit to win their second consecutive Mountain West Tournament title and earn the conference's automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

San Diego State's Malachi Flynn, the Mountain West's Player of the Year, had a chance to send the game into overtime but his three-point shot from just beyond half court rattled in and out at the buzzer. It was just the second loss of the season for the Aztecs (30-2), and the second consecutive year they fell to Utah State in the tournament championship game.

Neemias Queta scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half for Utah State, which trailed 27-11 in the first half and at one point went nearly 13 minutes without making a field goal.

Flynn led the Aztecs with 16 points, including 14 in the second half, while Yanni Mitchell added 12 points and 13 rebounds for San Diego State.

The Aztecs went on a pair of 11-0 spurts during a 25-4 run that led to their 27-11 lead. Merrill finally snapped his team's 0-for-10 shooting drought when he made three consecutive baskets (including a three-pointer) in a little over a minute to cut San Diego State's lead to 27-18.

Aztecs forward Aguek Arop ended Utah State's 8-0 run with a layup, but Diogo Brito drained a deep three-pointer at the buzzer as the Aggies scored 11 of the final 13 points in the half to cut their deficit to 29-21.

