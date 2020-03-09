ASGA Two-Man Scramble results

ASGA
Men's Two-Man Scramble
Hot Springs Country Club, Hot Springs
Championship
Flight 1
Wes McNulty-Chris Jenkins;66-60--128
Wes Zwiegers-Chris Pledger;63-67--130
Phisher Phillips-Jackson May;66-65--131
Hayden Lassiter-Gage Parker;67-64--131
Todd Pinneo-Brent Winston;65-66--131
Ben Davis-Tyler Reynolds;64-68--132
Jeff Warden-Tyler House;67-65--132
Corey Durham-Andrew Sanders;67-66--133
Bev Hargraves-Scott Smith;67-66--133
Jakeb Durham-Trevor Durham;68-68--136
Austin Franks-Jeremy Camacho;68-70--138
Flight 2
Jordan Perry-Joshua Jones;69-67--136
Matt Sullivan-Sam Cooper;70-66--136
Matt Willmott-Nathan Ragland;71-68--139
Aaron Gillham-Heath Batchelor;71-68--139
Stacy Buchanan-Robert Cooper;69-70--139
Gene Davis-James Reed;70-70--140
Chris Burk-Zach O'Riley;70-71--141
Chad May-Mark Phillips;70-72--142
Tripp Croom-Jake McNulty;72-70--142
Zayne Madden-Aaron Bray;72-70--142
Barry Howard-Bruce Upton;70-72--142
Age appropriate
Flight 1
Stan Lee-Louis Lee;63-61--124
Jim Horner-Jim Greene;61-68--129
John Carter-David Shirey;68-62--130
Dill Gunn-Joe Waddle;68-64--132
Charles Williams-Phil Belt;69-65--134
Greg Norris-John Tetens;68-68--136
Freddie Hoyt-Paul Wanstreet;71-74--145
Steve Moring-James Moore;74-74--148
