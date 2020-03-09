Sections
ASGA Two-Man Scramble results

Today at 2:10 a.m.

ASGA

Men's Two-Man Scramble

Hot Springs Country Club, Hot Springs

Championship

Flight 1

Wes McNulty-Chris Jenkins;66-60--128

Wes Zwiegers-Chris Pledger;63-67--130

Phisher Phillips-Jackson May;66-65--131

Hayden Lassiter-Gage Parker;67-64--131

Todd Pinneo-Brent Winston;65-66--131

Ben Davis-Tyler Reynolds;64-68--132

Jeff Warden-Tyler House;67-65--132

Corey Durham-Andrew Sanders;67-66--133

Bev Hargraves-Scott Smith;67-66--133

Jakeb Durham-Trevor Durham;68-68--136

Austin Franks-Jeremy Camacho;68-70--138

Flight 2

Jordan Perry-Joshua Jones;69-67--136

Matt Sullivan-Sam Cooper;70-66--136

Matt Willmott-Nathan Ragland;71-68--139

Aaron Gillham-Heath Batchelor;71-68--139

Stacy Buchanan-Robert Cooper;69-70--139

Gene Davis-James Reed;70-70--140

Chris Burk-Zach O'Riley;70-71--141

Chad May-Mark Phillips;70-72--142

Tripp Croom-Jake McNulty;72-70--142

Zayne Madden-Aaron Bray;72-70--142

Barry Howard-Bruce Upton;70-72--142

Age appropriate

Flight 1

Stan Lee-Louis Lee;63-61--124

Jim Horner-Jim Greene;61-68--129

John Carter-David Shirey;68-62--130

Dill Gunn-Joe Waddle;68-64--132

Charles Williams-Phil Belt;69-65--134

Greg Norris-John Tetens;68-68--136

Freddie Hoyt-Paul Wanstreet;71-74--145

Steve Moring-James Moore;74-74--148

Sports on 03/09/2020

Print Headline: ASGA Two-Man Scramble results

