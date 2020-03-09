Bob Dylan sets North Little Rock concert

In this Jan. 12, 2012, photo, Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles. A new book, "Bob Dylan's Poetics: How the Songs Work" takes an insightful look at his songs. (AP)

Bob Dylan will play a concert this summer at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena.

The legendary singer-songwriter is set to perform on Saturday, June 27. Tickets, which go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on the artist's website, range from $49.50 to $89.50.

Opening acts for the show will be Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats and Hot Club of Cowtown.

It marks Dylan's first show in Arkansas since 2008, when he played Little Rock's downtown amphitheater, according to his website.