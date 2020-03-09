Fatal shooting in Faulkner County investigated as 'possible homicide,' authorities say

A Faulkner County sheriff's office vehicle is shown in this photo.

The Faulkner County sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting Friday as a 'possible homicide,' deputies said.

The fatal shooting occurred late Friday evening on Kathy Circle, according to a news release by the agency.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Erinn Stone declined to release additional details about the death, including the victim’s age or when the individual died.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, authorities said.