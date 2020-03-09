Councilman killed in Afghan attack

KABUL, Afghanistan -- An Afghan provincial council member and two of his bodyguards were killed by gunmen on Sunday in the capital of Kabul, officials said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. But it came just days after the Islamic State group killed at least 32 people at a ceremony in Kabul attended by prominent political leaders.

The gunmen opened fire on Naser Ghairat's vehicle and also wounded his driver, according to Ferdaws Faramrez, spokesman for Kabul's police chief.

Ghairat was a councilman from Logar province, which lies just to the south of the capital. Many provincial council members have homes or even keep their families in Kabul. Provincial councils typically have a dozen or more members based on their population, and include both men and women.

Afghan officials also confirmed Sunday that unknown gunmen had killed at least seven civilians and wounded 17 others in the western Herat province. The attack took place early Saturday, according to Jailani Farhad, spokesman for Herat's governor. Again, no one claimed responsibility for that attack.

Iraqi deaths at 26 in Syrian collision

BAGHDAD -- At least 26 Iraqis were among those killed in a Syrian highway accident last week, in which a fuel truck collided with passenger buses and other cars, Iraqi's foreign ministry spokesman said Sunday.

Ahmad al-Sahhaf said at least 16 Iraqis were also injured in what he described as a "regretful" traffic accident, and not a militant attack. He said the bodies will be transported to Iraq.

Syrian state media quoted local officials saying at least 32 were killed in the accident and 77 were injured.

Iraqi politicians called for an investigation, saying the passengers were Shiite pilgrims on their way to visit shrines in Damascus, which has been largely protected from the ongoing war. But such convoys have previously come under attack from armed groups.

Syria's Interior Minister Mohammed Khaled Rahmoun, who visited the area outside the capital of Damascus late Saturday, told reporters faulty brakes apparently caused the driver to lose control of the fuel truck. He said at least 15 other vehicles were damaged.

A video from the scene of the crash showed a number of badly mangled vehicles, including damaged passenger buses with broken windshields and twisted frames, while forklifts worked to remove them from the highway.

Syria's infrastructure has been devastated by the ongoing civil war, which enters its 10th year next week.

Snow slides lethal in Austrian Alps

BERLIN -- Six people were killed in two separate avalanches in the Austrian Alps on Sunday, Austrian authorities said.

Five snowshoers who were hiking in central Austria were hit by one avalanche at about 9:30 a.m., Austria's APA news agency reported. Several people witnessed the avalanche and immediately informed emergency services, but the hikers, believed to be from the Czech Republic, were already dead by the time rescuers got to them.

There had been high winds and heavy snowfall in the area over the past few days, leading to the avalanche.

And in southwestern Austria, a police officer who was undergoing Alpine training was killed when he was hit by a separate avalanche. He was hit by a large piece of frozen snow and died at the scene from his injuries, state authorities told APA.

