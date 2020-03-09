Sebastian County daily record

Marriage Licenses

Terry Lasiter, 26, and Crystal Nelson, 30, both of Hackett.

Aaron Holt, 44, and Marsha Glenn, 39, both of Booneville.

Marshall Ralston Jr., 52, and Barbara Martin, 57, both of Oklahoma City, Okla.

Kenneth Moon, 32, and Tarja Cajudo, 32, both of Fort Smith.

Brandon Boyster, 32, and Miranda Majors, 23, both of Muldrow, Okla.

Bo Brooks, 47, and Ashley Morgan, 29, both of Fort Smith.

James Wheeler Jr., 34, and Kristin McNeil, 21, both of Greenwood.

Kenneth Washington, 49, and Gidget Richardson, 50, both of Fort Smith.

Danial Crawford, 33, of Bradford, and Janetta Williams, 42, of Bunch, Okla.

Jacob Mead, 27, and Hana Ozuna, 24, both of Greenwood.

Hubert Weldon, 75, and Betty Faulkner, 74, both of Fort Smith.

Daniel Brown, 36, and Shanna Self, 43, both of Lavaca.

Howard Edwards II, 48, and Gayla Harris, 40, both of Muldrow, Okla.

Climon Mock Jr., 56, and Kelley Forshee, 58, both of Ada, Okla.

Michael Spearman, 39, and Danielle Noyes, 35, both of Pocola, Okla.

Hilbert Cannon III, 43, and Katherine Akins, 37, both of Poteau, Okla.

Sean Green, 52, and Michelle Kestler, 46, both of Muskogee, Okla.

Jesus Verduzco, 24, and Ashley Spence, 22, both of Fort Smith.

Courtney Adams, 37, and Natalie Wilkinson, 35, both of Fort Smith.

Allin Ounpraseuth, 22, and Kaily Morales, 21, both of Fort Smith.

Tyler Elmore, 23, and Morgan Jones, 26, both of Mansfield.

David Hubler, 68, of Gore, Okla., and Evelyn Bise, 59, of Mansfield.

Roland Muniz, 32, and Abby Muniz, 32, both of Ozark.

James Greene, 24, and Kara Hathaway, 25, both of Fort Smith.

Hubert Post Jr., 31, and Kayla Smith, 31, both of Fort Smith.

FILED

20-148 Jessica Lewallen v. Stephen Lewallen.

20-150 Christopher Larson v. Melissa Larson.

20-151 Savana Robinson v. Shaquavanton Robinson.

20-152 Chariti Sharp v. Jacki Sharp.

20-154 Cody Moore v. Holly Moore.

20-155 Lee Hoang v. Rudy Jimenez.

20-156 Wendy Rousell v. Amanda Rousell.

20-157 Lien Siharaj v. Mee Siharaj.

20-158 Savanh Luong v. Khan Luong.

20-159 Kimberly Tuttle v. Christopher Tuttle.

20-160 Shamari Thomas v. Desire Thomas.

20-162 Lidia Gonzalez v. Mariano Lopez.

GRANTED

19-107 Walter Floyd v. Ladarla Floyd.

19-143 Bradley Rhyne v. Hannah Rhyne.

19-249 Joleen Perez v. Stephen Perez.

19-265 Ethan Scott v. Sara Scott.

19-304 Cayman Blevins v. Brittney Blevins.

20-12 Shannon Cozort v. Philip Cozort Jr.

