Dallas vote official seeking a recount

DALLAS -- The elections administrator for Dallas County is asking a court to allow for a paper recount of votes cast electronically in the county on Super Tuesday.

Toni Pippins-Poole said in a news release that she requested the recount Friday after discrepancies were found with thumb drives in 44 of the county's scanner and tabulation machines located at the county's 454 precincts.

The Dallas Morning News first reported that Pippins-Poole stated in an affidavit that the number of ballots signed by voters does not match the number of ballots counted on the 44 thumb drives.

It was not immediately clear how many votes may not have been counted.

Pippins-Poole said a paper ballot backup system is included in the county's electronic voting machines.

Elections officials will "make the results available to the public as quickly as possible" if the court grants the recount request, Pippins-Poole said.

Cleveland party finishes in gunfire

CLEVELAND -- At least one person was killed and 17 people were injured when gunfire erupted late Saturday after a fight at a party in Cleveland that was attended by several motorcycle clubs, police said.

A 48-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds when Cleveland police officers responded to an address in a neighborhood on the city's east side about 11:30 p.m. Police said many other victims left the scene in private vehicles and began to arrive at various hospitals.

Police said they learned there had been a party there attended by "multiple motorcycle clubs." A fight broke out and some people were ejected, but they returned firing shots at other people, some of whom fired back.

A total of 18 people, including male and female victims, were shot and treated at hospitals, authorities said. Injuries range from minor to serious, though police didn't immediately provide details about the victims or the extent of their injuries.

Police said the case has "multiple shooters" and remains under investigation.

Stock futures sink as oil plummets

Stock futures sank deep into the red Sunday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average expected to open as much as 1,000 points down this morning, as a new oil war sparked by the coronavirus outbreak sent prices plummeting.

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude, largely used in the United States, fell from about $41 to $32 a barrel Sunday night, a low not seen in four years. While the tumble should lower prices at the pump for consumers, it is terrible news for stock markets, as well as oil companies and their large workforces.

The yield on the U.S. 10-year treasury momentarily slipped below 0.5% for the first time in history Sunday night as investors fled for safe havens.

Saudi Arabia announced over the weekend it would flood the market with hundreds of thousands of barrels of additional oil per day after Russia and other OPEC oil nations refused to go along with a plan to cut production.

West Texas Intermediate crude, one of the industry's price benchmarks, fell 10% Friday, closing at $41.28 a barrel. By Sunday evening, after Saudi Arabia's announcement, it had fallen an additional 25%. The last time West Texas Intermediate fell below $40 was in August 2016.

Russia believes cutting production would open the door to more American competition by raising prices and reducing supply, said Mikhail Leontiev, a spokesman for the Russian oil giant Rosneft.

A Section on 03/09/2020