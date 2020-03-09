GAME ON: Gear up your dwarfs and get to mining

In some tales, it is said that dwarfs once delved too greedily and too deep, but the big bosses at the Deep Rock Galactic space mining company think that's a load of hogwash. After all, profits come first, the planet of Hoxxes IV is a veritable goldmine, rich in rare and valuable resources.

The Deep Rock Galactic is the only mining corporation willing to ignore safety concerns and continue to plunder Hoxxes IV, a scorched, tidally locked planet bombarded by radiation from a blue star — and infamous for hosting the most hostile ecosystems in the galaxy.

In the game "Deep Rock Galactic," players control one of four dwarfs in a cooperative, first-person shooter.

There are four classes available — The Driller, the Engineer, the Gunner and the Scout. Each class offers a unique set of equipment and abilities. For example, the Gunner is a combat-focused class, equipped with a minigun, heavy revolver and grenades, while the Driller wields a flamethrower, C4 charges and power drills that mine fast and furiously.

Various skills offer combat and maneuverability advantages, so having a balanced party is essential to completing missions. "Deep Rock Galactic" draws frequent comparisons to titles such as "Minecraft" and "Left 4 Dead," mostly due to its combining of two distinct gameplay features: procedurally generated worlds and cooperative fights against swarms of enemies.

With up to three companions, a drop-ship will take your heavily armored dwarf to the planet's surface, boring deep into one of eight different biomes. The claustrophobic and arachnophobic may be slightly uneasy here.

The entirety of the game takes place deep within the planet, and because the maps are procedurally generated, every mission is unique. The amount of resources, their locations, enemies and terrain features such as stalagmites, stalactites, deep crevasses and the like are never the same twice. And those enemies? Mostly bugs.

That's right, Hoxxes IV is an ugly planet. A bug planet.

About 20 varieties of arachnid, along with other insectoid enemies, lurk deep underground and attack in swarms.

Dwarfs are a hardy folk, though. Players have a shield and a health bar, and each class has different amounts of armor and offensive capabilities. With the exception of the standard-issue pickax, though, resources are limited, so the savvy miner will conserve ammunition and the use of special abilities such as grappling hooks and automatic turrets.

However, once dwarfs have collected enough resources, they can call in a supply drop that will bore its way to them, refilling ammo and other consumables. The game revolves around leveling up your dwarfs. As your team explores the caverns, they'll find deposits of many kinds of minerals and ores. A carrier robot trundles after the team, and that is where resources are deposited for safekeeping.

After the primary objective has been completed — for example, mining a certain amount of a particular mineral — the robot can be sent back to the drop-ship for extraction. Miners must also hustle back, which is sometimes easier said than done, as they may be very, very deep underground at this point, and once the carrier robot returns, the drop-ship will leave within a certain amount of time — whether the employees are on board or not.

Completing missions and returning with supplies allow your dwarf to level up and upgrade his equipment. After reaching the maximum level of 25, the class can be reset back to 1 and gains prestige levels and new perks, allowing for essentially unending gameplay.

The most recent large update also introduced endgame content called Deep Dives that features significantly harder missions. "Deep Rock Galactic" runs fast and smooth, thanks to its use of textured, low-poly voxel graphics. It straddles the line between too abstract and too realistic.

There's a ton of content and replayability in "Deep Rock Galactic," and if you have a dedicated group of pals to join you in your drop-ship, it's hard to go wrong by getting this game. For people running solo, it's possible to drop in with other teams that are playing and join them on the fly.

Apart from the standard mining missions, there are also missions to find alien eggs, to kill giant arachnid bosses called Dreadnoughts, repair missions and missions where you have to survive waves of enemies. "Deep Rock Galactic" is still technically in Early Access, but it has had two years of development so far with continuing updates and improvements, and it seems nearly ready to be considered "complete."

It sports a reasonable price tag of $30, but can also sometimes be acquired on sale for half that, so I definitely recommend grabbing a copy — and maybe another for a friend.

Title: "Deep Rock Galactic" Platform: Xbox One, Windows (crossplay enabled) Cost: $29.99 Rating: Teen for sci-fi combat, exploding enemies Score: 10 out of 10

Style on 03/09/2020