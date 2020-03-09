Little Rock pursuit ends in crash, arrest

An Arkansas State Police trooper chased a Conway man early Sunday after he fled in his vehicle, then ultimately arrested him after their vehicles collided when the trooper attempted a driving technique to end the pursuit, according to an arrest report.

Travis Dewayne Dixon, 22, fled after state police attempted to stop him for expired temporary tags, police said.

According to the arrest report, Dixon drove through a gas station parking lot and onto Mabelvale Pike, where the trooper attempted to perform a pursuit intervention technique. The report says their vehicles collided and became entangled, coming to a stop at the intersection of Mabelvale and 34th Street.

Dixon fled out of the passenger side of the vehicle, according to the report, and was arrested at West 33rd and South Polk streets in Little Rock. The report lists the time of arrest as 3:02 a.m. Sunday.

He faces charges of felony fleeing in a vehicle and misdemeanor fleeing on foot; in addition to charges relating to expired tags; reckless driving; driving on a suspended, canceled or revoked license; and failure to present insurance.

Dixon was being held at the Pulaski County jail Sunday evening without bail, according to an online inmate roster.

Metro on 03/09/2020