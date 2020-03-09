Sections
Little Rock police identify man shot in rear on Sunday

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 11:38 a.m.
FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Police identified the man shot in the rear Sunday afternoon in Little Rock as a 23-year-old from the city.

Alexander Jordon told officers he was shot in the rear Sunday afternoon by someone inside a car near 23rd Street, according to a police report.

Officers wrote in the report they found 10 shell casings near the intersection of West 23rd and South Elm streets.

Neither Jordon nor a woman he was with at the time could give a description of the vehicle from which the shots were fired, according to the report.

Jordan was treated and released from UAMS Medical Center.

