• Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has visited a school to offer an International Women's Day message with an appeal to men to honor the women in their lives. The surprise visit Friday took place at the Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham in east London. The community was the site of famous strikes by female sewing machinists at a Ford plant, an equal pay fight depicted in the 2010 film Made in Dagenham. In one of her final duties as a senior British royal, Meghan urged the boys in the school assembly of 700 students to "continue to value and appreciate the women in your lives and also set the example for some men who are not seeing it that same way. You have your mothers, sisters, girlfriends, friends in your life -- protect them," she said. "Make sure that they are feeling valued and safe. And let's all just rally together to make International Women's Day something that is not just on Sunday, but frankly feels like every day of the year." The Duchess of Sussex asked for a male volunteer to offer his thoughts on the importance of International Women's Day. Aker Okoye, 16, raced to the stage, greeting her with what appeared to be an air kiss to her cheek. "She really is beautiful, innit?" he said as he took the podium. "I had to speak the truth there." Meghan gave him a hug and later praised his "incredible confidence."

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is shown in this file photo. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

• The American Film Institute says it is postponing its 48th annual AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute honoring Julie Andrews in an apparent response to the coronavirus outbreak. The organization originally planned to give Andrews its Life Achievement Award on April 25 in Los Angeles, but it will be rescheduled for early summer. "AFI's decision to postpone the event is simply in response to the rapidly evolving nature of current events and our promise to ensure the well-being of the artists and audience that gather each year to celebrate America's art form," AFI CEO and President Bob Gazzale said in a statement Saturday. "This move will allow our full attention to focus on the many gifts that Julie Andrews has given the world." The American Film Institute did not directly cite the virus outbreak. The postponement is one of several changes that have been made to entertainment industry events in recent days. Andrews' acting career has spanned several decades, and she won an Academy Award in 1965 for her starring role in Mary Poppins. She also starred in The Sound of Music and The Princess Diaries. The 84-year-old won two Grammy Awards and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011. Andrews will be the 48th recipient of the honor from the American Film Institute, joining Mel Brooks, Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep and Denzel Washington.

A Section on 03/09/2020