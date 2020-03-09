New ship to boost defense capability

BATH, Maine — The newest destroyer under construction at Maine’s Bath Iron Works will provide a boost to the Navy’s ballistic missile defense capabilities.

The latest version of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer features tech upgrades that enable the ships to simultaneously defend against ballistic missiles and conventional threats from the air.

The new destroyers’ air defense represents “an essential evolution if we’re going to keep up with the missile threat,” said Loren Thompson, defense analyst at the Lexington Institute.

“You can see things farther away. You can track them and hit them more precisely. If you’ve got an incoming missile, you might be able to take two or three shots at it instead of one,” he said.

Bath Iron Works began construction last week on its first of the new destroyers, which bears the name of Marine Gen. Louis Hugh Wilson Jr., a Medal of Honor recipient. The Ingalls shipyard in Mississippi began building one of the ships in 2018.

The Navy intends to build more than a dozen of the destroyers, and that figure could grow over time, said Matt Caris of Avascent, an aerospace and defense consulting firm.