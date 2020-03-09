Old Dominion sets July concert at Walmart AMP

Country quintet Old Dominion, on its “We are Old Dominion Tour” with “special guests” Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce, performs at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers.

It's part of the amphitheater's 2020 Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 6.

Tickets — $35-$99.50 plus fees — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit amptickets.com.