Old Dominion sets July concert at Walmart AMP

Old Dominion ( Walmart AMP )
Country quintet Old Dominion, on its “We are Old Dominion Tour” with “special guests” Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce, performs at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers.
It's part of the amphitheater's 2020 Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 6.
Tickets — $35-$99.50 plus fees — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit amptickets.com.
