Paragould police investigate officer impersonation report

Paragould police are investigating after a driver was stopped Sunday by a person believed to have been impersonating a state police officer.

The driver told police she was stopped around 10 p.m. Sunday near Arkansas 135 and Fairview Road by a white Dodge Charger with blue lights in the grille and one on the dashboard, according to a Facebook post by the Paragould police department.

A male presenting himself as an officer wearing a uniform and hat similar to that worn by Arkansas State Police briefly spoke with the driver, then left when other vehicles began approaching the area, according to the post.

The reported impersonator was described by police as a medium-built white male standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall.

State police confirmed to the Paragould department that no officer or vehicle of that description was in the area at the time, the post states.

Police advise any driver unsure if they’re being stopped by an actual member of law enforcement to turn on their vehicle's emergency lights and call 911 to confirm that a legitimate officer is trying to stop the vehicle.

Police also recommend stopping only in a well-lit, populated area.