Relationships have Hogs high on list for 4-star CB

Relationships play a role in where high school prospects attend college, and Arkansas has two coaches who have previous relationships with an ESPN 4-star cornerback.

Hunter Washington, 6-1, 170 pounds, of Katy, Texas, has a longstanding relationship with cornerbacks coach Sam Carter and graduate assistant Kresean Reed.

He was able to rekindle the relationships during Saturday’s visit to Fayetteville.

“Coach Carter I’ve known since youth football second through sixth grade," Washington said. “He was playing at TCU and used to come back to Katy to coach us with my head coach. I know his character, he knows mine. We have a strong bond.”

Reed joined the Arkansas staff in January after coaching defensive backs at Midwestern (Texas) State. He served on the USA Football coaching staff during the summers of 2018 and 2019.

“Coach Reed I know from USA Football,” Washington said. “He was my cornerbacks coach. He is a very knowledgeable coach, great personality, makes the game fun.”

Washington has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M, Ohio State and numerous others.

“The visit went good,” Washington said of his time in Fayetteville. “I really enjoyed myself talking and having fun with the coaching staff, meeting the people that work with the academic center. And also had a good talk with the head coach, Sam Pittman.”

ESPN rates Washington the No. 15 cornerback and No. 206 overall prospect in the nation for the 2021 class. The Razorbacks are in good standing with Washington.

“One of my top schools,” said Washington, who plans to make an official visit to Arkansas in the fall.

Washington credits his relationship with Carter and Reed for him being high on the Hogs.

“Because I already knew Coach Carter and Coach Reed,” he said. “They always show love every time they see me.”