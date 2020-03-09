Signing Dez makes no sense for Dallas

DALLAS -- Indianapolis is in the rear view mirror of the Cowboys bus.

In the days since Jerry Jones spoke with reporters on his rolling testament to the brand, one of the tidbits divulged in that one hour and 20-minute session during the NFL combine demands a follow up.

Is the owner still thinking about Dez Bryant in the shower?

Just as important, how does Troy Aikman feel about being replaced after all these years?

Aikman was pouring over the details of Tony Romo's contract with CBS and didn't have time to respond.

A text was then sent to Dak Prescott to find out what currently consumes the owner's thoughts in the bathroom. He's the logical person to contact, given how Jones elevated the Cowboys quarterback to the status of family member in that conversation on the bus.

Quick aside: if Jones could use the franchise tag on only one of his offspring -- Stephen, Charlotte, Jerry Jr. or the recently adopted Dak -- who would it be? Who is the most likely of the bunch to test the free-agent market?

Prescott, like Aikman, didn't respond.

So many questions, so little time until free agency is up and running later this month. Here are a few more to consider.

Does it make sense for the Cowboys to sign Bryant?

No.

Bryant is one of the most productive players in franchise history. But he's been out of the league for two seasons. His last reception came in December of 2017.

When fans reflect fondly on Bryant's career, it's the highlights that come to mind. That's the way it should be. But the way Bryant finished his Cowboys career is a more accurate reflection of what he might be able to contribute now if he did return.

That Bryant failed to reach 100 yards receiving in his last 23 games. He broke the 100-yard barrier only four times in the final 40 regular-season games of his career, the last one coming against Pittsburgh in November of '16.

His last 1,000-yard season was in 2014.

Bryant will be 32 before the season is done. If the club craves a 30-something receiver, Randall Cobb heads the list.

Cobb, who turns 30 shortly before the regular season kicks off, displayed an outstanding rapport with Prescott last season and played for Coach Mike McCarthy in Green Bay. Those ties mean more at the moment than the one Bryant has with Jones and the Dallas fans.

But wait, you say. Bryant understands he's at a different stage of his career and is willing to accept a supporting role. Fine. Would you rather give those snaps to Bryant or use them to develop one of the outstanding receivers in this draft class? What makes the team better this season and down the road?

Bryant was an elite athlete in his prime. No one should ever dismiss an elite athlete that is motivated to return. He could make a contribution this upcoming season.

That doesn't mean it should be with the Cowboys.

Does it strike anyone else as odd that fan sentiment on social media seems to be that the Cowboys should welcome Bryant back with open arms while they move on from Jason Witten?

Again, the embrace of Bryant isn't surprising. But the dismissive tone toward Witten is misplaced.

A consummate professional who never misses a game and remains remarkably efficient on third down. There's not a place for that player on a team?

Witten probably will end his career with another team if he decides he wants to continue to play. That doesn't mean he'll be as easy to replace as some think.

Byron Jones is about to get big money.

It just won't be from the Cowboys.

The two sides met in Indianapolis and basically agreed to part ways. Jones will be one of the highest paid corners in the league before the month is done.

The Cowboys aren't afraid to pay to keep their top players. Why is Jones different?

The corner prevents big plays but rarely makes any himself. Jones doesn't have an interception in his last 40 starts. He's very good, but is he elite?

Jones will be paid as an elite corner. It just won't be from Dallas.

Sports on 03/09/2020