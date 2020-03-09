Sports roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Rogers 6, Keller (Texas) Fossil Ridge 0

Jay Watson and Garrett Prowell combined a three-hitter to help the Mounties pick up the win.

Kade Seldomridge went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple and drove in four runs to pace the Mounties offense. Watson pitched four scoreless innings for the win, allowing three hits, striking out three and walking two. He also drove in a run.

Prowell allowed only one hit and struck out two over the final three innings.

Bentonville West 3, North Little Rock 0

Aaron Arnold and Landon Grigg combined for a seven-hitter and West scored all the runs it needed with two in the second inning as the Wolverines finished 2-1 at the Benton Tournament.

Arnold pitched three innings of one-hit ball and struck out four while walking three. Grigg allowed six hits over four scoreless innings and struck out five.

Luke Schonauer had two of West's eight hits, while Austin Driggs and Hunter Guill each drove in a run for the Wolverines (3-1).

West returns to action Tuesday with a nonconference game at Gravette.

Robinson 10, Farmington 6

The Cardinals fell into a 6-0 hole and could not dig themselves out in a loss to Robinson on Saturday.

Farmington rallied with five runs in the fifth inning to pull within 7-6, but Robinson answered with a three-run sixth inning to put the game away.

Colton Kilgore was 3-for-4 with a double for the Cardinals, and Trey Hill homered. Chase Brown was 2-for-4 with a double.

Jonesboro 5, Farmington 3

The Hurricane scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn a walk-off win against the Cardinals.

Farmington led 3-0 into the sixth inning behind Ethan Hodge, who allowed just six hits over six innings.

Chase Brown and Colton Kilgore each belted doubles for the Cardinals.

Cross Jumper had a home run and a double for Jonesboro.

Springdale Har-Ber 13, Harding Academy 3

An 11-run second inning was all the Wildcats needed in a run-rule win Saturday.

Charlie Acuff was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Har-Ber, and Hunter Wood was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Drew McClendon earned the win in just two innings of work.

Shiloh Christian 17, McCrory 2

The Saints needed just three innings to earn a run-rule win Saturday.

Caleb Anderson was 2-for-3 with four RBIs for Shiloh Christian and Logan Raben was also 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs.

Sean Rhodes earned the win, allowing three hits over four innings with four strikeouts.

Shiloh Christian 12, Conway 3

The Saints jumped out to a 3-0 lead and did not let up in a win over Class 6A Conway.

Marcus Brown was 4-for-5 with a pair of stolen bases for Shiloh Christian. Sawyer Duddleston was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Kellen Pate was 2-for-3 with a double and triple. Logan Raben also tripled and drove in two runs.

PREP SOFTBALL

Rogers 4, Bryant 3

Jenna Williams came up with a run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh inning to snap a 3-3 tie and give the Mounties the victory.

Williams went 2-for-4 to lead Rogers' 10 hit attack. Madison Heinle, who also drove in a run, picked up the win with a perfect inning of relief. She also added a hit, an RBI and a run scored.

Bryant 12, Bentonville West 6

West jumped out to an early 3-0 lead but couldn't make it stand as Bryant knocked off the Lady Wolverines in nonconference action at Wolverine Athletic Complex.

The Lady Hornets scored at least a run in the last six innings, including a four-run second take the lead for good, as they banged out 15 hits.

Carlee Durham had a solo home run for one of four hits for West (0-2) as the Lady Wolverines drew seven walks, including four by Hallie Wacaser. Sarah Cooper was in the circle and took the loss.

Gentry 14, West Fork 2

Gentry erupted for 10 runs in the fourth inning and defeated West Fork in nonconference action at West Fork.

Mazzie Jones and Malea Wilson had two hits and drove in two runs apiece for the Lady Pioneers, who scored four runs in the third before their big outburst. Four other Gentry players had two hits and drove in a run as the Lady Pioneers banged out 14 hits.

Kyleigh Wheaton threw a four-hitter for Gentry with seven strikeouts.

Springdale Har-Ber 13, Mountain Home 2

The Lady Wildcats belted four home runs to crush Mountain Home on Saturday.

Sophie Wood had two of the homers and drove in four runs. Brooke Beyer and Jaiden Tuck also homered, and Jaxin Logue belted three doubles for Har-Ber.

Shelby Swaffar earned the win in the circle, allowing just three hits with six strikeouts.

Springdale Har-Ber 17, Berryville 6

A 10-run second inning lifted the Lady Wildcats to their second win of the day on Saturday.

Sophie Wood belted two home runs, giving her four on the day, and added three RBIs. Gabbie Smith and Madison Pratt also went deep for Har-Ber. Brianna Crowley added a triple.

BOYS SOCCER

Bentonville High 2, Bentonville West 1

Harrison Kitner scored the game-winning goal with 3 minutes remaining as Bentonville slipped past West during Saturday's action in the NWA Spring Classic at the Tiger Athletic Complex.

Johnny Merlos gave Bentonville a 1-0 lead with his first-half goal, but West answered just before halftime.

Bentonville suffered a 3-0 loss to Mustang, Okla., during the morning session and finished the tournament with a 1-2 mark.

GIRLS SOCCER

Mustang, Okla. 4, Bentonville High 3

Angelina Diaz had two first-half goals, but it wasn't enough as Bentonville fell to Mustang during the NWA Spring Classic at Wolverine Stadium.

Brooke Addison provided the other goal for the Lady Tigers, who earlier dropped a 2-0 decision to Tulsa Bishop Kelley.

Sports on 03/09/2020