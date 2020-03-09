MEN'S BASKETBALL

Henderson State claims GAC title

Chris Parker and Mike Fofana each scored 14 points as Henderson State University downed Oklahoma Baptist 72-61 in the Great American Conference Tournament Championship Game on Sunday afternoon in Bartlesville, Okla.

Henderson State (23-8) will be the No. 7 seed in the NCAA Division II and will play conference-rival Southern Nazarene (24-8) in Maryville, Mo., on Saturday. It will be the third time this season that the Reddies and Savage Storm have played. Henderson State won in Arkadelphia 74-55 on Jan. 4, and Southern Nazarene won at Bethany, Okla., 71-67 on Jan. 30.

Parker, the tournament's MVP, hit 5 of 6 free throws in the final 2:17 to help cut short a comeback attempt by the Bison, who trailed 35-25 at the half and never held a lead. The Reddies' biggest lead (62-46) came with 7:41 remaining. Oklahoma Baptist got back to within 64-61 with 2:30 left, but the Reddies scored the game's final eight points.

Henderson hit 27 of 51 (52.9%) shots from the floor and was 7 of 16 (43.8%) from beyond the arc. Oklahoma Baptist (22-9) struggled from the floor, hitting 20 of 60 (33.3%) and 10 of 34 (29.4%) of its three-point attempts.

The Reddies overcame a 27-point performance from 5-9 guard Rashad Lewis, who was 9 of 17 from the floor and came up with a game-high five steals.

Anthony Lupardus added 12 points for Henderson State while Rel Johnson scored 11. Raekwon Rogers led the Reddies in rebounding with nine. Parker led Henderson with five assists while Fofana grabbed eight rebounds.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Philander Smith earns tournament crown

Tournament MVP Terralyn Dominick scored 24 points and handed out six assists in leading Philander Smith College to a 68-50 victory over Talladega (Ala.) College in the championship game of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Tournament on Sunday afternoon in the XULA Convocation Center in New Orleans.

The Panthers (26-7) qualified for the NAIA Tournament in Billings, Mt., which begins March 18. Philander Smith's first-round opponent will be announced Wednesday.

Ciara Pettis added 13 points and Ineka Clark put in 10 points and grabbed five rebounds for Philander Smith, which held a 36-16 lead at the half. Dominick, Pettis and Clark were all named to the all-tournament team.

Talladega (28-5) came into the game ranked No. 10 in the NAIA Division I Coaches Top 25.

UAM falls in conference title game

Southeastern Oklahoma State jumped out to a 38-26 advantage at halftime and never looked back in earning a 71-52 victory over the University of Arkansas at Monticello in Sunday's championship game of the Great American Conference Tournament in Bartlesville, Okla.

Briley Moon led Southeastern Oklahoma (22-7) with 22 points and eight rebounds.

Berniezha Tidwell led the Cotton Blossoms (20-11) with 15 points to go along with 13 rebounds. Nina Kizzee added 11 points for UAM.

BASEBALL

Funk lifts UALR over Southern Miss

Aaron Funk struck out nine in going the distance as the University of Arkansas at Little Rock defeated Southern Miss 5-1 on Sunday afternoon in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Funk (2-0) took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, allowed five hits and a walk in a 119-pitch effort.

Houston Parker went 2 for 3 with a home run, a double and 3 RBI. Kale Emshoff also homered for the Trojans (9-8).

Southern Miss (11-4) lost on its home field for only the second time this season.

Arkansas State clips Garner-Webb

Designated hitter Sky-Lar Culver drove in three runs as Arkansas State University defeated Gardner-Webb 6-1 Sunday afternoon at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

Chandler Coates (2-1) went 6 innings, struck out 6, walked 4 and allowed 6 hits in picking up the victory. Max Gehler worked two hitless innings and Kollin Stone pitched a perfect ninth inning.

Culver tripled and drove in two runs in the sixth inning with a two-out single. Ben Klutts, Drew Tipton and Cullen Ray also had two hits for the Red Wolves (7-8).

Gardner-Webb fell to 8-7.

UCA falls to Southeastern Louisiana

Southeastern Louisiana came up with five runs in the top of the ninth inning to defeat the University of Central Arkansas 7-3 and salvage one game of the three-game series at Bear Stadium in Conway.

Anthony Hickman homered in the eighth inning to give Southeastern Louisiana (6-9, 1-2 Southland Conference) a 2-1 lead. Preston Faulkner homered in the ninth.

The Bears (7-8, 2-1) got two runs back in the bottom of the ninth on Connor Emmet's two-run home run.

Golden Lions rallies in eighth

Humberto Maldonado slugged a grand slam to lead the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to a come-from-behind 10-6 victory over Prairie View A&M Sunday at the Torii Hunter Baseball Complex in Pine Bluff.

UAPB (6-10, 3-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) trailed 6-1 but scored nine runs in the bottom of the eighth to claim the comeback victory. Maldonado finished 3 for 4. Brandon Simon drove in two runs. Sophomore Will Smith (1-1) picked up the victory.

Prairie View A&M fell to 3-14 and 3-3.

Hendrix blanks Rhodes

Ford Sherrington had two run-scoring singles as Hendrix College took a 3-0 victory over Rhodes College in Memphis.

Jack Hodgins (1-2) threw 7 scoreless inning, struck out 5, walked 3 and allowed 4 hits in picking up the victory. Evan Orren allowed one hit in two innings to pick up the save.

Hendrix (7-11) compiled nine hits.

Rhodes fell to 12-4.

Lyon outlasts Columbia

Alan West and Troy Strack each drove in three runs as Lyon College survived a 9-8 slugfest with Columbia College in Columbia, Mo., on Sunday afternoon.

West went 4 for 5 with a double, while Strack was 2 for 3 with a double for the Scots (17-5, 8-1 American Midwest Conference) Ethan Denney, the fourth of four Lyon pitchers, was the winner.

Columbia fell to 15-5 and 4-2.

SOFTBALL

Crimson Tide roll over Razorbacks

Preseason SEC conference-favorite Alabama rode the pitching of Lexi Kilfoyl to a 9-1 victory over the University of Arkansas on Sunday afternoon in Tuscaloosa, Ala

Kilfoyl allowed 4 hits, struck out 2 and walked 2 in a complete-game victory.

Junior Hannah McEwen went 2 for 2 for Arkansas. Valerie Ventura's RBI single after a double by Sydney Parr accounted for the Razorbacks' lone run.

Autumn Storms (10-3) allowed seven runs in 2 1/3 innings. Seven of Alabama's nine runs were unearned.

Hendrix completes sweep of Sewanee

Jaydan Hunt used only 64 pitches to shut down Sewanee 9-1 on Sunday afternoon in Sewanee, Tenn.

Hunt (2-0) tossed a two-hitter, struck out four and walked no one. Aubrey Brink had three hits and drove in two runs for the Warriors (7-5, 4-2 Southern Athletic Association). Sewanee (2-14. 0-6) lost all three games of the series.

Lyon wins two at Gulf Shores

Lyon College won two games at the Gulf Shores Tournament on Sunday afternoon in Gulf Shores, Ala., defeating Keiser University 5-3 and Georgia Gwinnett 5-1.

Mikayla Mullen went 2 for 3 in both games. Shyanne Pedroza picked up the victory against Keiser. Katelyn Platt was the winning pitcher against Georgia Gwinnett.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Arkansas ninth at Hilton Head

The University of Arkansas women's team shot a 295 on Sunday and finished ninth at the Darius Rucker Invitational in Hilton Head, S.C.

Freshman Ela Anaconna fired a 222 to pace the Razorbacks. Anaconna finished tied for 23rd place. Brooke Matthews and Julia Gregg each fired a 225 to tie for 37th place.

Wake Forrest won the tournament by 26 strokes.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Bears continue winning ways

The University of Central Arkansas posted its eighth consecutive victory, shutting out Nicholls State 7-0 in Conway on Sunday afternoon.

UCA (10-5, 4-0 Southland) picked up singles victories from Fuka Nonoyama, Yada Vasupongchai, Paulina Engback, Jaeun Lee, Chunxi Xin and Maja Gledic.

Gledic and Vasupongchai teamed up to win one doubles match while Nonoyama and Xin combined to win another.

WOMEN'S BOWLING

ASU runner-up at Music City

The Arkansas State Women's bowling team earned a second-place finish at the Music City Classic on Sunday afternoon in Smyrna, Tenn. McKendree College won the tournament, defeating ASU in six games.

The Red Wolves advanced to the championship match thanks to a 4-3 victory over Vanderbilt.

Julian Huren led ASU by knocking down 1,161 pins for a 232.2 average. Emma Stull had 1,079 pins for a 215.80 average.

Sports on 03/09/2020