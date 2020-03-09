A home run. (4)
A nap. (40)
Dead and buried. (6)
Very happy. (9)
The entire amount. (9)
A no-win situation. (22)
Drunk. (3)
In a difficult situation. (8)
Very smartly attired. (9)
ANSWERS
Four-bagger.
Forty winks.
Six feet under.
On cloud nine.
The whole nine yards.
Catch-22.
Three sheets to the wind.
Behind the eight ball.
Dressed to the nines.
Super quiz: Idioms with numbers
