Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Elections Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Super quiz: Idioms with numbers

Today at 1:37 a.m.

  1. A home run. (4)

  2. A nap. (40)

  3. Dead and buried. (6)

  4. Very happy. (9)

  5. The entire amount. (9)

  6. A no-win situation. (22)

  7. Drunk. (3)

  8. In a difficult situation. (8)

  9. Very smartly attired. (9)

ANSWERS

  1. Four-bagger.

  2. Forty winks.

  3. Six feet under.

  4. On cloud nine.

  5. The whole nine yards.

  6. Catch-22.

  7. Three sheets to the wind.

  8. Behind the eight ball.

  9. Dressed to the nines.

ActiveStyle on 03/09/2020

Print Headline: Super quiz: Idioms with numbers

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT