Two drivers killed in I-430 after wrong-way collision

Two people are dead after a wrong-way collision on Interstate 430 at Colonel Glenn Road about 4:43 a.m. Saturday, according to Arkansas State Police.

According to a preliminary summary of the fatal crash, 31-year-old Kentray Dukes of Little Rock was driving north in the southbound lanes of I-430 when his Lexus collided head-on with a Ford driven by 59-year-old Roger Chapman of Greenbrier.

The weather was clear and the roadway dry, the report notes.

The report says the injured were taken to Baptist Hospital, but it's unclear whether one or both victims were taken to the hospital after state police responded.

On Sunday afternoon, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler could not immediately say where or when each victim was pronounced dead.

Also Saturday, a Paris woman died after a wreck in Logan County about 12:25 p.m., according to State Police.

A preliminary crash summary says Robin Brooks, 54, was driving north on Arkansas 109 when her vehicle left the roadway to the right as the road curved slightly to the left, traveling through a ditch before re-entering the road in a possible overcorrection. The vehicle rolled before coming to rest upside-down in the southbound lane of the highway.

Weather conditions were clear and the roadway was dry.

Metro on 03/09/2020