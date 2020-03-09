Two found dead in vehicle in north Arkansas, authorities say

Police tape
Two people were found dead Sunday in Independence County, authorities said.
Deputies with the Independence County sheriff’s office found a male and female dead inside a vehicle in a field off Earnhardt Road, according to an agency news release.
Their bodies were sent to the state Crime Lab for identification and to determine the causes of their deaths.
The sheriff’s office declined late Monday morning to release additional information about the ongoing investigation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.