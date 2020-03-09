Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Elections Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Two found dead in vehicle in north Arkansas, authorities say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 11:35 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police tape

Two people were found dead Sunday in Independence County, authorities said.

Deputies with the Independence County sheriff’s office found a male and female dead inside a vehicle in a field off Earnhardt Road, according to an agency news release.

Their bodies were sent to the state Crime Lab for identification and to determine the causes of their deaths.

The sheriff’s office declined late Monday morning to release additional information about the ongoing investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT