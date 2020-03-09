UA-Fayetteville conference pushed back over coronavirus concerns

FAYETTEVILLE — An annual University of Arkansas, Fayetteville conference on blockchain technology has been postponed because of public health concerns related to the covid-19 virus.

The 2020 Blockchain for Business conference set for Friday will instead take place “early next fall,” according to a statement to attendees also released by UA to the Democrat-Gazette. The statement was sent Sunday night to attendees, said UA spokesman David Speer. He said the hope is that the conference can be rescheduled for fall of this year.

The conference brings leaders to Fayetteville to discuss applications for blockchain, which uses decentralized computer database technology to create encrypted ledgers of events or transactions. Participants set to attend included industry leaders with Ernst and Young, Walmart and FedEx, among other companies.

“Due to public health concerns, we concluded that the most responsible form of action we can take is delaying the conference until early next fall,” said Kathryn Carlisle, senior managing director for the UA Blockchain Center for Excellence, in the statement to attendees.

In Arkansas, no one has tested positive for the virus. The illness has been detected in 34 states and the District of Columbia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for the full story.