GOLF

Els captures Hoag Classic

Ernie Els won the Hoag Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title, birdieing the par-5 15th and 18th holes for a two-stroke victory at Newport Beach (Calif.) Country Club. Making his third senior start, the 50-year-old Hall of Famer from South Africa closed with a 4-under 67 to finish at 16-under 197. He opened with a 66 and shot 64 on Saturday. Glen Day (Little Rock) fired a 6-under 64 on Sunday and tied Fred Couples and Robert Karlsson for second place. The trio finished at 14-under 199. Day birdied Nos. 14-17 to take the lead at 15 under, then bogeyed the 18th for a 64. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 2-over 72 on Sunday and finished in a tie for 10th at 204. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) turned in a 4-over 74 on Sunday and was at 217 for the tournament.

Campillo wins in a playoff

Jorge Campillo lost a two-shot lead with three holes to play, stayed alive with two long birdie putts in a playoff and won on the fifth extra hole to beat David Drysdale in the Qatar Masters. On the sixth time playing the 18th hole for the day, Campillo rolled in a 20-foot birdie putt and raised his arm. Victory was not assured until Drysdale’s 18-foot putt to extend the playoff missed to the left. Campillo made a 30-foot birdie and a 25-foot birdie in the first two playoff holes with Drysdale in tight. After they exchanged pars on the 18th twice, Campillo won it with his 20-footer.

TENNIS

Indian Hills event postponed

The BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, set to begin this week, has been postponed after a case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Coachella Valley. The Riverside County Public Health Department declared a public health emergency Sunday for the desert cities 110 miles east of Los Angeles, including Indian Wells where the ATP and WTA tours were to play the two-week tournament starting Wednesday. “There is too great a risk, at this time, to the public health of the Riverside County area in holding a large gathering of this size,” said Dr. David Agus, professor of medicine and biomedical engineering at the University of Southern California. “It is not in the public interest of fans, players and neighboring areas for this tournament to proceed. We all have to join together to protect the community from the coronavirus outbreak.” The event typically draws upwards of 450,000 fans. This year’s field included Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff.

Kenin claims Lyon Open title

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin overcame strong opposition from Anna-Lena Friedsam to win the Lyon (France) Open final 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 Sunday for her fifth career title. The top-seeded Kenin, who is ranked fifth and who won her first major earlier this year, dropped her serve three times but broke the unseeded Friedsam on five occasions. The 21-year-old American clinched victory with a strong serve which her German opponent struggled to return, giving Kenin a straightforward smash at the net.

SOCCER

Ertz’s header gives U.S. win

With less than five minutes to play and the United States facing the prospect of a tie against a rapidly improving Spain, Christen Press took a free kick from the wing and hoped Julie Ertz would go get it. An in-stride Ertz slammed a header into the net in the 87th minute and the World Cup champions extended their unbeaten streak to 30 games with a 1-0 in the SheBelieves Cup on Sunday at a sold-out Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. The United States won its seventh consecutive game in 2020 in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics. Press sent a crossing pass from the left flank on a free kick and goalkeeper Sandra Panos never had a chance to stop it despite getting a hand on the shot by the midfielder.

BASEBALL

Rangers’ OF has broken jaw

Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun has a broken jaw after being hit in the mouth by a fastball Sunday. The left-handed hitting Calhoun crumbled after being struck in the face by a fastball from Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Julio Urias in the first inning of a spring training game. Calhoun fell on his back, put his hands over his face and was eventually carried off on a cart. The Rangers said he was taken to a hospital and had a CT scan, which revealed a fracture of his jaw. He’s expected to be re-examined today. A fourth-round pick by the Dodgers in 2015, Calhoun was acquired by Texas in a trade for Yu Darvish in 2017 and established himself in the Rangers’ lineup last year. The 25-year-old set career bests with 21 home runs, a .269 average and an .848 OPS in 83 games.

Orioles claim RHP Velazquez

The Baltimore Orioles claimed right-handed pitcher Hector Velazquez on waivers from the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. The 31-year-old was 11-7 with a 3.90 ERA in 89 games in the last three seasons with Boston, including 19 starts. Velazquez will compete for a spot on the Orioles’ staff. One candidate, right-hander Evan Phillips, will begin the season on the injured list due to right elbow soreness.

BASKETBALL

Injury for Antetokounmpo

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a minor knee sprain and will miss at least the Milwaukee Bucks’ next two games. The Bucks said Sunday that Antetokounmpo had an MRI and was examined by team doctor William Raasch. The evaluation showed a minor joint capsule sprain of Antetokounmpo’s left knee. The 6-foot-11 forward will miss the two remaining games on the Bucks’ trip. His status for the Bucks’ home game Thursday against Boston will be determined later. Antetokounmpo took a hard fall late in a 113-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. He remained in the game but appeared to be limping as he walked off the court afterward.

NBA fines McCollum, Len

Portland guard CJ McCollum was fined $20,000 and Sacramento forward/center Alex Len $15,000 by the NBA on Sunday for an altercation Saturday night in the Kings’ victory at Portland. Both players were given technical fouls with 8:50 remaining in the third quarter. McCollum was fined for shoving Len and attempting to escalate the altercation. Len was fined for shoving McCollum.