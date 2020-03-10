1 wounded in Little Rock shooting; witnesses report 15-20 shots, police say

Police lights are shown in this file photo.
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting on the 9300 block of Woodford Drive about 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, according to police spokesman Eric Barnes.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition. Witnesses said there were as many as 15-20 fired shots, according to Barnes.
No arrests have been made, and there are currently no suspects, Barnes said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.