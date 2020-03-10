Sections
Breaking: Police officer, suspect shot in Hot Springs
1 wounded in Little Rock shooting; witnesses report 15-20 shots, police say

by William Sanders | Today at 8:55 p.m.
Police lights are shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police are investigating a shooting on the 9300 block of Woodford Drive about 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, according to police spokesman Eric Barnes.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition. Witnesses said there were as many as 15-20 fired shots, according to Barnes.

No arrests have been made, and there are currently no suspects, Barnes said.

