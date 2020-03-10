2 congressmen at Trump events self-quarantine

WASHINGTON -- Two Republican congressmen who have spent time with President Donald Trump in the past few days, including one who just rode back to Washington on Air Force One, put themselves into self-quarantine Monday because of concern over exposure to coronavirus at a political conference.

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, who traveled with Trump from his home state to the capital Monday afternoon, announced an hour after getting off the president's plane that he would remain out of contact with other people for two weeks. Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, who toured the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta with Trump on Friday, likewise went into isolation.

Both congressmen were informed that they had been in contact with an infected person while attending the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland nearly two weeks ago.

On Sunday Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar, said they are isolating themselves after determining they had contact with the person at the conference.

Trump also attended the conference.

The development came hours after Trump's campaign called off a "Women for Trump" bus tour featuring his daughter-in-law and other top election surrogates amid ongoing concerns about the coronavirus, two people close to the campaign said, even as the president sought to play down the threat of the outbreak.

The three-day bus tour through the key battleground states of Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania was supposed to begin Monday, featuring Lara Trump, wife of the president's son Eric Trump; Kayleigh McEnany, a campaign spokeswoman; and Mercedes Schlapp, a former White House adviser whose husband oversees the Conservative Political Action Conference.

But after an advisory was sent out broadly last week, the bus tour was quietly postponed, with notices going out to reporters and attendees who were planning to participate. A campaign spokeswoman cited "scheduling conflicts." But the two people familiar with the events said the decision came after Schlapp moved to postpone the tour after the diagnosis of the person who attended the conference.

After a report by The New York Times, Erin Perrine, a campaign spokeswoman, said it was "untrue" that it was moved because of Schlapp. Schlapp did not respond to repeated requests for comment. A person close to Schlapp later said it was not at her request that the tour was postponed.

Also on Monday, several hundred people were asked to self-quarantine after potential exposure to the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Washington was identified as the rector of prominent Episcopal church.

Rev. Timothy Cole, the Christ Church Georgetown rector, announced Sunday that he was the person whom city officials had been referring to as "patient 1." He remains hospitalized in stable condition and the church has canceled all activities until further notice.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said that anyone who entered the church on Feb. 24 or between Feb. 28 and March 3 is requested to self-quarantine for two weeks from the date of their entrance to the church.

The new precautions come as the virus continues to roil the normal routine in the nation's capital. A popular convention city and a springtime destination for hundreds of school trips and thousands of tourists, Washington officials have insisted that the city remains open for business. But tourism leaders admit that they expect virus fears to cut into the visitor numbers -- including for the popular Cherry Blossom Festival, which starts on March 20.

A Washington high school linked to the second case was closed Monday, though no new confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported. Three people who stayed at the same house as the Nigerian man who tested positive in Maryland were tested Sunday and all were negative. But one of them works at the School Without Walls High School. Bowser said the school was closed for a deep cleaning and to give time to communicate with staff and parents; she expects the school to re-open today.

Two charter schools in Washington also voluntarily closed on Monday but there have been no reported or suspected virus cases linked to either.

Information for this article was contributed by Peter Baker, Maggie Haberman and Annie Karni of The New York Times; and by Douglass K. Daniel, Alan Fram, Randall Chase, Robert Burns, Michael Balsamo and Ashraf Khalil of The Associated Press.

