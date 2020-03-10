Sudanese policemen stand Monday around vehicles that were part of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s motorcade in Khartoum. (AP/Marwan Ali)

Survived attack, Sudanese premier says

CAIRO -- Sudan's prime minister said Monday that he survived a "terror attack" after an explosion and gunfire targeted his motorcade in the capital Khartoum.

Abdalla Hamdok, a longtime economist, tweeted he was "safe and in good shape" after the explosion. Sudanese state TV said Hamdok had been heading to his office when the attack took place.

Hamdok also tweeted a photo of himself smiling and seated at a large desk, while a TV behind him showed news coverage reporting he'd survived.

The attack highlighted the fragility of Sudan's transition to civilian rule, almost a year after pro-democracy protesters forced the military to remove autocratic President Omar al-Bashir from power and replace him with a joint military-civilian government, which has promised to hold elections in three years.

Photo by PA

Police in London work Monday in the area of the shooting near Trafalgar Square. (AP/Yui Mok)

However, Sudan's generals remain unofficial rulers of the country and have shown little willingness to hand over power to civilians.

Hamdok, in his brief statement on Twitter, said, "Rest assured that what happened today will not stand in the way of our transition, instead it is an additional push to the wheel of change in Sudan."

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The country's top prosecutor, Taj al-Ser Ali al-Hebr, said in a statement that prosecutors have embarked on their investigation into the "professionally plotted" attack.

2 Marines killed in raid of ISIS tunnels

BAGHDAD -- Two members of a Marine Special Operations team were killed in Iraq during an operation targeting a mountain cave complex that Islamic State militants were using as a hideout, marking the first U.S. combat deaths in the country since last summer, U.S. and Iraqi military officials said Monday.

The operation Sunday required the coalition to dispatch reinforcement forces to recover the Americans' bodies from the caves, said Army Col. Myles Caggins, a U.S. military spokesman. It took nearly six hours to do so, he said.

The service members' identities were being withheld as family members were notified.

The deaths occurred as Iraqi counterterrorism forces, backed by American military advisers, carried out operations in a series of tunnels in the area. The Iraqi military released a statement saying that at least 25 Islamic State fighters were killed and that nine tunnels and a training camp were destroyed.

A senior U.S. official, speaking recently on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, said that there are "small cells" of Islamic State fighters living in cave complexes, isolated from the Iraqi population.

"They're trying to get some sort of resurgence, but they are disconnected," the U.S. official said.

Pakistani officer, 2 rebels die in gunfire

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan -- A Pakistani army colonel and two militants were killed Monday in a shootout during a pre-dawn raid in the country's northwest, military and intelligence officials said.

In a statement, the military described the militants as "high-value" targets who were planning attacks. It said the raid took place on the outskirts of a town called Tank, and said weapons and explosives were found. It did not provide further details on the militants' identities or affiliation.

Local intelligence officials gave the identity of the slain officer as army Col. Mujeeb Ur Rehman. The intelligence officials said the slain militants belonged to the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan. The group had a strong presence in the region until recent years, when the army killed or arrested most of its members in series of operations.

Tank is a strategic town in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, which has witnessed dozens of militant attacks in recent years, most claimed by the Pakistani Taliban.

Militants have recently been trying to regroup in the region, raising fears among residents because of the increased army operations against the insurgents. Pakistan is currently constructing a 1,622-mile fence along its border with Afghanistan in an effort to check militant movement.

Police kill knife-wielding man in London

LONDON -- British police say they have shot dead a man who was brandishing two knives near Trafalgar Square in central London.

The Metropolitan Police force said Monday that the shooting wasn't terror-related.

The force said officers patrolling the area -- close to Parliament and tourist hot spots -- saw a man acting suspiciously late Sunday. When challenged, he produced two knives and was shot, the force said.

Most British police don't carry firearms, but the area around Parliament is often patrolled by armed officers.

Police shootings are relatively rare in the U.K. In 2019, British police fired guns 13 times. In November, officers shot and killed an attacker inspired by the Islamic State who had fatally stabbed two people near London Bridge.

Police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the latest shooting.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 03/10/2020