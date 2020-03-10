'Premature' to close Arkansas schools, workplaces, but time to discuss, health official says

The Arkansas Department of Health logo is shown in this Jan. 28, 2019 file photo.

2:27 P.M. UPDATE:

It's "premature" to begin working from home or closing schools in Arkansas due to the global spread of a new coronavirus, but that could change rapidly as the situation develops, a top health department official said on Tuesday.

Institutions should at least discuss their approach for so-called social distancing measures to slow the spread of the virus, medical director for immunizations and outbreak response Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said, in case they become necessary.

"We're not at that point yet," she said.

The measures work best on a preemptive basis, and would need to be put into place for several weeks to work well. They are meant to buy time to develop evidence-based treatments and to not overwhelm health care providers with very sick patients.

Dillaha made the comments at a University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences panel discussing the state's preparations to treat patients with covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.

No cases of the illness have yet been diagnosed in Arkansas, but its arrival is "eventually" expected, Dillaha said.

Twelve tests have come back negative, and three people are awaiting test results, according to the health department.

Covid-19 patients are being tracked in several surrounding states, including Texas, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Missouri.

1:30 P.M.

The Arkansas Department of Health said Tuesday it was operating under new guidance that would make more patients eligible for covid-19 testing.

There remained no confirmed cases of the disease, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department’s medical director for immunizations and outbreak response, said during a UAMS panel Tuesday addressing Arkansas' preparation for the spread of covid-19.

The new guidelines, which Dillaha said were released Sunday, recommend testing for anyone who has been hospitalized with symptoms characteristic of covid-19. It also recommends testing for anyone who is symptomatic and at risk of severe illness, including the elderly or those suffering from a chronic illness.

Dillaha said previous guidelines recommended testing only for those who were symptomatic and had recently traveled to an area with an outbreak or had come into contact with someone known to have the disease.

Symptoms for the illness include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The expanded recommendations came as more tests were expected to be available, Dillaha said. She said private companies, including LabCorp And Mayo Clinic Laboratories, were expected to soon be able to test for the illness.

As of now, only the Arkansas Department of Health has that capability in the state.

Dillaha said private labs will report positive results to the state, and she said she hopes labs will send samples that test positive to the state lab for confirmation, though she added that details on the process were still being worked out.