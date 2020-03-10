Arkansas child dies from the flu

The death of an Arkansas child from the flu was reported Friday, the state's second pediatric flu death this season, state health officials said Monday.

The latest pediatric death was of a child younger than 5, according to a state Department of Health report. The first one, of a child or teenager 5-18, was reported in January.

The flu season generally runs from October through May.

As of Monday, 82 people in the state had died from the flu this season, an increase of 13 since March 3.

At about this point in the previous season, 63 people had died. A total of 120 people in the state died from the flu by the time the season ended last spring.

