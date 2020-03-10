Assisted living facilities avoid rate cut for now

State officials Monday agreed to temporarily withdraw a proposed reduction in the rate the state Medicaid program pays assisted living facilities after owners said it would force them out of business.

Mark White, chief of legislative and intergovernmental affairs for the state Department of Human Services, told members of the state House and Senate committees on Public Health, Welfare and Labor that officials would meet with the facility owners to discuss their concerns.

The move came after a motion by Rep. Michelle Gray, R-Melbourne, to declare the proposal reviewed -- the equivalent of a favorable recommendation -- failed on a voice vote.

Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, suggested tabling the proposal until the committees' next meeting so lawmakers could hear from representatives of Milliman, the Seattle-based firm hired by the department that recommended the reduction.

White agreed to withdraw the proposal before the committees could vote on Hammer's motion, however.

As a result of an actuarial study by Milliman in 2018, the rate the state pays the 54 facilities that participate in a Medicaid assisted living program is set to drop by 22%, to $62.89 per resident per day, by 2021.

In response to objections from facility owners, the department agreed to have Milliman conduct another study, this time collecting cost information from more of the facilities.

That study recommended a decrease of 14.7%.

Ed Holman, chairman of the Arkansas Residential Assisted Living Association, told members of the public health committees that the smaller decrease is still too much.

He said the facilities last received a rate increase in 2014. Since then, the state's minimum wage has increased five times, and it is scheduled to go from $10 an hour to $11 next year.

Holman also said members of the association obtained the data used by Milliman and found that it didn't match the information in the study.

"I'm just flabbergasted by the whole thing," Holman said.

Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View and chairman of the Senate committee, said the providers who now complain about their labor costs should have campaigned against the minimum wage increases passed by voters in 2018.

"These are the consequences that I think a lot of us in this room knew was going to be the case," Irvin said.

Metro on 03/10/2020