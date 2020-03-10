Battery charge involving SUV draws 10-year prison term for Garland County man

A habitual offender who deliberately ran over another man with his vehicle in 2018 was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty in Garland County Circuit Court.

Chris Alan Oaks, 48, of Hot Springs National Park, had pleaded guilty Feb. 24 to a felony count of first-degree battery, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and was formally sentenced Monday to 10 years, with his sentence to run concurrently with a 10-year sentence after the revocation of his 2017 suspended sentence for commercial burglary.

Oaks is classified as a habitual offender having been previously convicted in 1990 of burglary and theft of property involving a firearm; in 1992 of burglary; and in 2003 of theft by receiving over $500 and two counts of possession of a firearm by certain persons, all in Garland County, in addition to the 2017 conviction.

According to the probable cause affidavit on the battery, on July 21, 2018, shortly after 11:30 a.m., Hot Springs police responded to the area of East Grand Avenue and Spring Street regarding a person hit by a vehicle and made contact with the male victim, 41, who had numerous visible injuries.

The victim said a known suspect, identified as Oaks, purposely struck him with his black SUV as he was walking down the sidewalk. He stated his estranged wife was in the vehicle with Oaks when the incident occurred.

After hitting the victim, Oaks got out and began trying to punch him. His estranged wife was able to get Oaks away from him and back into the vehicle and they left the scene, the affidavit states.

The victim was transported by LifeNet to a local hospital for treatment. He was interviewed by detectives on Sept. 5, 2018, and reportedly sustained two fractured vertebrae, fractured ribs, numerous contusions to his left arm and the left side of his body, a cut that required stitches and had "road rash" all over his body from being struck.

On Sept. 6, the victim's estranged wife was interviewed and confirmed she was riding to the store with Oaks when they saw the victim walking along the road. She said the victim "yelled something" as they passed and Oaks "made a U-turn and purposely ran (the victim) over." She said he then got out and began trying to punch him.

A warrant for Oaks' arrest was issued on Sept. 26, he was arrested Oct. 9, 2018, and released two days later on $7,500 bond. He pleaded not guilty on Jan. 8, 2019, and the charge was amended to classify him as a habitual offender on Oct. 8, 2019. He was set to stand trial on Feb. 24, but opted to plead guilty and was set for sentencing on Monday.