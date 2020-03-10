Benton County Children's Advocacy Center breaks ground on new location

Dignitaries broke ground Thursday at the site of a new 5,000-square-foot Children's Advocacy Center to be built in Gentry. The building is expected to be completed in 6-8 months. Breaking ground are Gentry Mayor Kevin Johnston, Gentry Chamber of Commerce director Janie Parks, CAC executive board member Tommy Coughlin, director of operations Erin Kraner, CAC executive director Natalie Tibbs, CAC board chairwoman Lori Collins, director of finance and administration Kathy Fisher, director of development Brooke Boles, Gentry Police Chief Clay Stewart, Brian Shewmaker, and CAC executive board member Chuck Hyde. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Randy Moll)

GENTRY -- A new Children's Advocacy Center location is coming to Gentry to serve child abuse victims and families in western Benton County.

The Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County broke ground on the 4,940-square-foot facility Thursday. The new location will provide child abuse victims and their families access to services without having to drive to Little Flock, said Natalie Tibbs, center executive director.

"Our priority as a child advocacy center is to put the needs of a child first ... well, have you ever driven from Siloam Springs to Little Flock? Or from (Gentry) to Little Flock? We were not meeting the needs of children where they are," she said.

Tibbs estimated the $1.1 million building will be completed in six to eight months. It will be modeled after a home so children will feel as comfortable as possible. The center will include space to provide a range of services such as advocacy, forensic interviews, medical examinations and counseling, as well as staff offices and waiting areas for children and families, according to a news release.

Since Jan. 1, the Benton County center has served 200 children, 40 of whom would have been better served at the Gentry facility, Tibbs said.

Tibbs said the project is 92% funded. The organization recently received a matching grant from the Simmons Family and the Endeavor Foundation, she said.

Janie Parks, president of Gentry United Way, presented a $230,000 check to the center during the ceremony.

Lori Collins, chairwoman of the center's board of directors, and Chuck Hyde, board member, thanked the local businesses, organizations and individuals who have contributed to the project.

Hyde said the organization is overwhelmed by the generosity, but not surprised, because the western Benton County community has a long history of coming together to support children and families.

"Where we stand today is going to turn into a place that is both life-changing and life-giving for kids and families in Gentry, and in Decatur, and in Gravette and in Siloam Springs and all these areas around us, so thank you for being a part of it," Hyde said.

The new location will have a big impact on the Siloam Springs Police Department, according to Capt. Derek Spicer, who attended the ceremony with other law enforcement officials from Siloam Springs and western Benton County.

Having a child advocacy location available in Gentry will reduce officers' workload, Spicer said. Many of the people the department serves can't afford the 45-minute drive to Little Flock or don't have their own car, so the department transports the children, he said.

NW News on 03/10/2020