EDITORIAL: Don't forget to carry the two

"The one function TV news performs very well is that when there is no news we give it to you with the same emphasis as if there were."

--David Brinkley

There are folks in the news media who prefer written communication the best. At this point, we get to edit, research, edit again, look something up, tighten the lede, and rewrite until the deadline monster cometh. A body can't really do that when the lights come on, the cameras fire up, and the mics get hot. Well, John Brummett can, but he's an exception in the newspaper world. The vast majority of inky wretches prefer to type. And yet we still manage to get things wrong on all-too-frequent occasion.

Speaking of newspaperfolks getting things wrong . . . . Brian Williams is taking a shellacking after he had Mara Gay, a member of The New York Times editorial board, on his program to discuss politics and numbers.

Mr. Williams and Ms. Gay shared some numbers that were, well . . . let's say they weren't the most right numbers in the world. The pair was discussing Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign and how much money the former mayor of New York City spent to win all of American Samoa.

The little United States territory--with a smaller population than Conway--was the only one to vote for Mike Bloomberg in the Democratic primary for president on Super Tuesday. He won no other state or territory, and has now dropped out of the running.

Unfortunately, Brian Williams' producers--or somebody--produced a tweet on air from another reporter that noted, "Bloomberg spent $500 million on ads. The U.S. population is 327 million. He could have given each American $1 million and still have money left over. I feel like a $1 million check would be life-changing for people. Yet he wasted it all on ads and STILL LOST."

Then both host and guest spent the next minute or so discussing how disturbing it was that each American could have been a millionaire if only Mr. Bloomberg had been more generous. And directed his money in a more, say, democratic way.

There's just one problem. If Mr. Bloomberg gave every American an equal piece of that $500 million, our share--and yours--would be $1.53.

Rounded up.

The former mayor could have made five-hundred Americans millionaires with that money, but the rest of us wouldn't get anything. And if Uncle Bernie has taught us anything, it's that that would be unfair.

But then, the correct numbers in this case don't make for good TV. And they don't give an excuse to criticize The Overabundance of Money in Politics, which is Talking Point No. 153 for cable television shows. Any excuse to look somber and complain about money in politics will do. If only talking heads on cable news channels thought as much of the First Amendment as our forefathers did.

Thankfully, the United States Supreme Court is still on the Constitution's side. And has ruled that corporations--that is, people in association with one another--can spend money on the causes that they find important. Even during an election year! As if this is a democracy.

But those groups aren't guaranteed anything. Arkansas showed as much when it recently re-elected a member of the state Supreme Court even after one of those shadowy groups tried to unseat her, spending enough money to burn a wet mule in the failing effort. What a country. What a state.

Besides that, a question: How, pray tell, does Mike Bloomberg's simply spending money make the point that money is bad for politics? He only carried American Samoa. He didn't buy himself anything. The voters picked somebody else, or several somebodies. Which is why the former mayor of New York City is also a former candidate for president.

We've got a better idea: How about just get rid of Talking Point No. 153? Instead of trying to limit free speech, why not expand it? And let everybody have their say. And allow the American people to band together however they want and spend whatever they want--of their own money--to push whatever idea, candidate or crazy amendment they want. And we can all fight it out in the public prints! That sounds almost fun.

Now then, we have a get-rich quick scheme to carry out: by asking Brian Williams to make change.

Editorial on 03/10/2020