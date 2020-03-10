The Nation in Brief

Espionage trialends in deadlock

NEW YORK -- A former CIA software engineer accused of stealing a trove of the agency's hacking tools and handing it over to WikiLeaks was convicted of only minor charges Monday, after a jury deadlocked on the more serious espionage counts against him.

Joshua Schulte, who worked as a coder at the agency's headquarters in Langley, Va., was convicted by a jury of contempt of court and making false statements after a four-week trial in Manhattan federal court.

However, the jury was unable to reach a verdict on more significant espionage-related charges.

Prosecutors portrayed Schulte as a disgruntled software engineer who exploited a little-known back door in a CIA network to copy the hacking arsenal without raising suspicion in what was said to be the largest leak in CIA history involving classified information.

Schulte had left the agency on stormy terms after falling out with colleagues and supervisors, and prosecutors described the leak as an act of revenge.

It was only after the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks published the so-called Vault 7 leak in 2017 that the agency determined how the information had been stolen. It identified Schulte, a 31-year-old originally from Lubbock, Texas, as the prime suspect.

Schulte faces separate child pornography charges, but his defense team is trying to have those counts thrown out.

Montana governorplans Senate run

HELENA, Mont. -- Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said Monday he will run against first-term Republican Sen. Steve Daines, giving Democrats a boost in their effort to take control of the Senate in November.

Bullock's decision to run is an about-face made at the last minute for the two-term governor, who ended his long-shot bid for president in December and had repeatedly insisted he had no interest in running for the Senate.

Flanked by his family, Bullock told reporters he previously rejected the idea of another campaign out of consideration for his wife Lisa and their three school-age children. But they decided as a family to go ahead on the final day that candidates can file for the elections.

Democrats need to win four seats now held by Republicans, without losing any to win outright control of the Senate.

Bullock had come under increasing pressure to run since dropping his presidential bid, including meeting with former President Barack Obama in Washington.

First pot storeopens in Boston

BOSTON -- Boston's first pot shop opened Monday, marking the first recreational marijuana store to open in a major East Coast city.

Pure Oasis is also among the few retail stores in the country owned and operated by minorities, who experts say have struggled to break into the industry. Massachusetts' ballot initiative was the first to insert specific language aimed at encouraging people of color and others harmed by the war on drugs to participate in the new industry.

Matt Simon, New England political director for the Marijuana Policy Project, hailed the opening as a "huge milestone" for the East Coast, where most jurisdictions -- save for Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont and the District of Columbia -- have approved cannabis for medicinal use only.

Pure Oasis owners Kobie Evans and Kevin Hart opened their shop in Dorchester, a dense and diverse neighborhood about 4 miles south of downtown Boston. Among their 30 or so staffers are residents, as well as people with prior criminal records, Evans said.

