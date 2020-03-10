Arkansas' Joe Serrano hit a game-ending home run to beat San Diego State on March 8, 2013. In Monday's editions, a story incorrectly identified James McCann as the Razorbacks' most recent player to hit a game-ending home run before Heston Kjerstad did so in Sunday's game vs. South Alabama.
Sports on 03/10/2020
Print Headline: Getting it straight
