Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Elections Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Getting it straight

Today at 2:33 a.m.

Arkansas' Joe Serrano hit a game-ending home run to beat San Diego State on March 8, 2013. In Monday's editions, a story incorrectly identified James McCann as the Razorbacks' most recent player to hit a game-ending home run before Heston Kjerstad did so in Sunday's game vs. South Alabama.

Sports on 03/10/2020

Print Headline: Getting it straight

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT