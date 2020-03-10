Bentonville's airport has a geese problem. But it also has a dog problem. Well, one problem for one dog.

The doggie in question doesn't have a name yet.

According to the paper: "The male border collie is being trained by Flyaway Geese, and the handler needs to use the dog's name in training. Suggestions can be submitted to dgriffin@bentonvillear.com or to the city's Facebook page. More than 100 comments were posted to the Facebook page over the weekend, Dennis Birge, city transportation director, said Monday."

Geese hitting airplanes is a real problem, so the job is a serious one. The collie needs a perfect name for the task.

So we'd like to suggest the name of Jet.

No matter what name these folks go with, we're convinced of one thing. He'll still be a good boy. Have you seen the picture of him wearing his goggles? This dog is adorable.

Who's a good boy? Who's a good boy? Jet is! It's Jet! Jet is the good boy! Now go scare some geese.

Editorial on 03/10/2020